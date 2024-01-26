Big Night of Musicals is one 'big party' says host Jason Manford

Everyone loves a showtune, not least actor, singer and comedian Jason Manford. So he's the perfect host for BBC One's show-stopping Saturday night spectacular, The National Lottery’s Big Night of Musicals 2024.

For the third year running, Big Night of Musicals sees some of the UK’s best-loved West End and touring theatre shows come together for one night only for the musical extravaganza at the AO Arena Manchester.

Taking to the stage for a mix of jaw-dropping ballads and toe-tapping treats will be the casts of "Hamilton", "Disney’s Aladdin", "Les Misérables", "The Phantom of the Opera", "Mrs. Doubtfire", "Everybody’s Talking About Jamie", "A Chorus Line", "Moulin Rouge! The Musical", "Grease", "Hadestown" and "Guys & Dolls".

Making his own West End debut in 2012 as Italian barber Pirelli in "Sweeney Todd", Jason has become a bona-fide musical theatre star going on to appear in the hit musicals "Chitty Chitty Bang Bang", "The Producers "and, last year, "The Wizard of Oz at the London Palladium".

And hosting Big Night of Musicals makes Jason, 42, eager to tread the boards once more…

What do you enjoy about hosting The National Lottery’s Big Night of Musicals?

"It’s a unique show born out of the National Lottery wanting to support the theatre industry and put musicals back in people’s lives post-lockdown and each year it’s bigger and better. No TV channel could afford to make an incredible show like this — featuring the best songs from the best musicals — without National Lottery funding. It’s very special to be a part of."

Can you describe the atmosphere at Manchester’s AO Arena?

"It’s one big party — the energy is electric! It can be a once-in-a-lifetime thing to play to 15,000 people in an arena, so all our performers are excited. The audience knows they’re coming to see the actual casts of these actual musicals, with costumes and props and a huge orchestra, so they feel privileged to be there. There’s definitely something in the air."

Jason describes the atmosphere at the AO Arena, Manchester, as 'electric'. (Image credit: Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images for The National Lottery/BBC)

Which musicals are you looking forward to seeing on the night?

"This show just romps along with one amazing performance after the next. There’s 'Disney’s Aladdin', and also 'Mrs Doubtfire', which I’ve seen on Broadway, but not the West End. 'Les Miserables' is always a real standout; that’s the moment that usually gets a standing ovation. And 'Hamilton' - that was at the Palace Theatre in Manchester while I was at the Opera House in panto playing Jack in Jack & The Beanstalk last year. So we were rivals!"

You're joined this year by Bodyguard and Drifters Girl star Beverley Knight, who was also your fellow judge on ITV talent show Starstruck…

"Beverley and I are dear friends and I love that she’s involved in the show. When I hosted The Olivier Awards in 2022, Beverley was nominated [for Best Actress in a Musical for 'Drifters Girl'] and I remember she was rehearsing for a performance with five other fantastic West End stars and they were all looking at her like, 'Who is THIS?' She’s just otherworldly."

Beverley Knight joins Jason for the star-studded spectacular. (Image credit: BBC1)

You sang a rousing rendition of From Now On from The Greatest Showman at Big Night of Musicals last year. Are you performing again?

"Yes, we have got an opening number that we're just formulating and putting together. In fact, when I’ve finished chatting to you, I'll be in rehearsals for that. It’ll be a really good, solid opener for the show. Everyone’s involved and I think the audience will go wild!"

When did your love of musicals begin?

"I've always loved music. My family were all in bands and my grandma was the lead singer of a folk band, so weekends were often spent watching her and listening to The Rat Pack — they covered many songs you didn't know were from musicals. At high school, I was involved in all the drama productions — either on stage or backstage — and I loved the camaraderie of it. Growing up in South Manchester, we didn't really go to the theatre; but my school went to see 'Sweeney Todd' when I was about 12 and I loved it."

Dom Simpson and Tanisha Spring star in Moulin Rouge. (Image credit: BBC1)

You made your West End debut in Sweeney Todd in London’s West End in 2012. Was that a real ‘pinch me’ moment?

"A little, considering it was the first musical I saw. It was a hell of a moment to be in that show with such big names as Michael Ball and Imelda Staunton. It coincided with the London Olympics, so I was in the capital for that whole time. It was a special time in my career."

Is there a musical role you’d love to play?

"I'd love to do something original, a brand-new musical that goes on to become part of the theatre landscape, with me being the ‘first’ to play a certain character. I'd love to play the dentist in 'Little Shop of Horrors', and maybe 'Les Miserables', playing either Thenadier or Javert. Not Jean Valjean — it’s a lot of work and I like a cup of tea and a sit down!"

Would you ever write a play or musical?

"I'm writing something at the moment based on the origins of Captain Hook, who I played in panto in 'Peter Pan' a few years ago. I’ve been working on that with producer Michael Harrison, and this other guy, Gary Barlow, who you may have heard of! He’s been writing songs for it and I reckon we might have something to show people later this year."

Jason reveals he working on a musical with none other than Take That's Gary Barlow. (Image credit: BBC1)

You're a father of six — do any of your children want to follow you into show business?

"I may have put them off by moaning about how tired I am all the time! My eldest daughter attends a drama club, and is in all her school productions. She's about to play Ursula in 'The Little Mermaid' and I've been teaching her how to do an evil laugh!"

The National Lottery's Big Night of Musicals is on Saturday at 7.50pm on BBC1.