The National Lottery's Big Night of Musicals 2024: release date, host, acts and everything we know

Get those jazz hands at the ready as it’s curtain up for the return of the show-stopping spectacular that is The National Lottery’s Big Night of Musicals 2024 on BBC1.

Here's everything we know about the event...

What is The National Lottery's Big Night of Musicals 2024?

The National Lottery's Big Night of Musicals is the all-singing, all-dancing spectacular as the casts of some of the UK’s best-loved West End and touring theatre shows come together for one night only at the AO Arena Manchester.

For the third year running, comedian and West End star Jason Manford hosts the event. (Image credit: BBC1)

When is The Big Night of Musicals 2024 on TV?

The National Lottery's Big Night of Musicals is being recorded in front of a packed audience at the AO Arena, Manchester on Monday, January 22, to be shown the following Saturday, January 27 on BBC1.

Performances will also be broadcast in a special show on BBC Radio 2, which will feature exclusive backstage access and interviews with the stars taking part on the night.

Who is hosting The Big Night of Musicals 2024?

For the third year running, actor, singer and comedian Jason Manford is our compere for the evening.

Making his own West End debut in 2012 as Italian barber Pirelli in Sweeney Todd, Jason has become a bona-fide musical theatre star going on to appear in the hit musicals Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, The Producers and, last year, The Wizard of Oz at the London Palladium, making him the perfect host for this musical extravaganza.

"I'm thrilled to be hosting The National Lottery's Big Night of Musicals once again," says Jason. "We've got another amazing line-up of smash hit shows for the Manchester Arena audience to enjoy. And the best thing about this show is that the tickets are free!"

Beverley Knight joins Jason for the star-studded night. (Image credit: BBC1)

It's a very big show to host solo - will there be any special guests?

Jason is joined this year by Bodyguard, Sister Act and Drifters Girl star Beverley Knight, who was also Jason's fellow judge on ITV talent show Starstruck. The British soul diva is set to perform one of her classic numbers on the night and will also help surprise some National Lottery heroes.

Beverley says: "It’s great to be coming back to be part of this incredible show. The support National Lottery players make to the theatre industry is crucial to the performers and myriad of people – at large and small venues – who help make a night at the theatre so special. I can’t wait to see this astonishing line-up of talent in Manchester belting out musical classics."

Beverley is set to reprise her role as Deloris van Cartier in the return of Sister Act, running at the West End’s Dominion Theatre from March 15, 2024.

What performances can we expect?

Taking to the stage for a mix of rousing chorus numbers, jaw-dropping ballads and toe-tapping treats will be the casts of Hamilton, Disney’s Aladdin, Les Misérables, The Phantom of the Opera, Mrs. Doubtfire, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, A Chorus Line, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Grease, Hadestown and Guys & Dolls.

Dom Simpson and Tanisha Spring perform a heartfelt ballad from Moulin Rouge. (Image credit: BBC1)

Jason performed From Now On from The Greatest Showman last year. Will he be singing again?

Apparently, Jason and the team are currently rehearsing a big opening number to kick-off the evening. Specific details are being kept under wraps but Jason recently teased: "Everyone's evolved and I think the audience will go wild!"

How are the National Lottery involved?

The event is run by the National Lottery as a thank you to Lottery players who, in the past year, have helped support over 750 theatre-related projects across the UK.

Is there a trailer for The Big Night of Musicals 2024?

There's no trailer for 2024 as the event has yet to be filmed but here's the BBC's official trailer from last year to whet your appetite...