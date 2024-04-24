Brigands The Quest for Gold episode 2 recap: Filomena vs Ciccilla

Brigands The Quest for Gold episode 2 sees The Monacos welcoming Filomena to their group, considering she is in possession of a map that is said to lead to some valuable treasure.

But she can't rest on her laurels yet. There's plenty of work ahead, she's left behind the body of her murdered husband Clemente, and there's tension within the group because Ciccilla has taken a dislike to her as the only other female member of The Monacos.

Meanwhile, Sparrowhawk infiltrates Mignano's feared prison with two helpers joining his very dangerous mission.

Here's what went down in episode 2...

Visiting The Pace

The episode opens with Filomena and the young boy, who we find out is called Jurillo, performing some sort of initiation ritual in which they are placed in coffins and then "resurrected", with one of the bandits delivering a speech which details how they have risen from the earth.

While Filomena doesn't look too pleased about this, the speech continues where they're told that they're family now and any life they left behind doesn't matter. Filomena asks for water and she's told "If you give everything to the family, the family will give everything to you".

Meanwhile, the authorities are still looking into Filomena's disappearance with the chief speculating that she couldn't have done all this unaided, meaning she'll be with other people.

It is revealed that gang leader Pietro and Ciccilla, the other female member of the group are in a relationship. She expresses her concern about Filomena's arrival, saying she doesn't consider her to be family but Pietro argues that she has to welcome her for everyone's sake. He goes on to outline their plans; they intend to free his father, and he tells Ciccilla to test Filomena and gain her trust.

Filomena tries her best to fit in with the bandits, accompanying them to find supplies and carry things, but Ciccilla is noticeably frustrated by her lack of experience especially when it comes to handling and shooting guns.

During one of their walks, Filomena hears a man crying for help and decides to approach. She's been split off from the group and is holding a gun, clearly wary about the situation. She finds three men tied to a tree, and she recognises them. They tell her they were recruited and punished, and she makes the decision to untie them.

Ciccilla stops them and believes them to be Piedmontese and therefore enemies. She says they can be sold to The Pace, but one panics and flees. Ciccilla attempts to shoot her but is stopped by Filomena, and her brief distraction allows him to disappear into the woods. She swears in frustration and tells Filomena that she needs to listen to her. They imprison the remaining man, realizing the third one is dead.

Meanwhile, Sparrowhawk and his two assistants are on their way to a nearby village and discuss their plans, while Filomena tells their prisoner that she has a map and can help him.

Ciccilla confronts Filomena about freeing the men, telling her that she needs to stop focusing on her past and it doesn't matter if she considered them to be family when she was still working as a farmer, because The Monacos are her family now and she should stay loyal to them.

Sparrowhawk arrives in Mignano on horseback claiming he's here to turn in a criminal. He pays them extra and says he wants to choose the cell to place the criminal in.

The Monacos meet with The Pace, where the leader is insulted that Pietro did not show up as leader. They present the guns they wish to trade for, and Ciccilla says they wanted five gunpowder satchels but one is missing. She offers to trade their prisoner for the missing gunpowder as well as an extra rifle, which pleases the Pace's leader.

Filomena interjects despite Ciccilla telling her not to, asking the Pace leader if they can make a wager instead. She says they should bet on who can load a rifle the quickest. Ciccilla, looking unimpressed, stresses she wants the gunpowder and rifle if she wins, and that they keep the prisoner too.

When asked what happens if the Pace leader wins, Ciccilla throws Filomena under the bus and says he can keep her and the prisoner, and the Pace leader flirts with Filomena before accepting the bet.

Sparrowhawk breaks a prisoner out while Filomena goes head to head with the Pace leader for their rifle-loading challenge. She loses and the Pace leader gloats, saying that both the rifle and Filomena belong to him now. Ciccilla interjects and offers her valuables, telling them to let her go. They agree, but take the male prisoner with them. Meanwhile, Sparrowhawk narrowly avoids being caught and arrested.

At camp, Filomena thanks Ciccilla for stepping in and she expresses frustration that she disobeyed her orders for a second time. She says she needs to stop being so selfless and focus on herself, and the rest of the Monacos.

Ciccilla and Pietro go over the map that Filomena found. She claims she can't read maps but Ciccilla is dubious about this. They use Filomena as bait to attract a local caravan before staging an ambush at the spot on the map, and Ciccilla praises her saying she was right.

At camp, Filomena is starting to become more accepted and is even welcomed to festivities where they dance by the campfire. Pietro's father arrives at camp accompanied by Sparrowhawk, and we realize what he was doing at the prison. He tells Pietro that he wants Filomena. Ciccilla interjects and says Filomena is with them, but she walks over to Sparrowhawk, suggesting she has decided to go with him.

Meanwhile, at the Pace, the prisoner is locked up and a woman with a face covering arrives. She delivers an impassioned speech and the camera focuses on a liberation poster, revealing she is the infamous Michelina De Cesare. But what is she doing with the Pace?