Charlie Suff — things you didn't know about the EastEnders actor

Charlie has joined one of the most iconic EastEnders families.

Actor Charlie Suff has joined the EastEnders cast, having taken over the role of Johnny Carter.

The BBC soap announced the re-casting of the fan favourite back in December 2023, making Charlie the third actor to play Mick and Linda Carter's son.

The character was last seen in 2018, and has been living and working in Manchester for the past five years. But now Johnny is back and ready to shake things up in Walford.

And Charlie can't wait!

"I’m so delighted to be joining such an iconic programme – EastEnders was always on at my house when I was growing up," he told us. "Johnny is a complex character who has been through so much, which I can’t wait to explore."

In the meantime, here are a few fun facts you may not know about Charlie Suff...

Charlie Suff is a Brighton boy

Charlie Suff was born and raised in Brighton.

His passion for performing started at an early age, as he explained in an interview with Bristol Old Vic: "My love for acting spawned from me being that shouting kid with pants on his head, prancing about to all the parents' amusement."

"After this became very uncool, I searched for other ways to channel my need to perform, naturally discovering the stage fairly quickly."

Charlie has joined the EastEnders cast as Linda's son, Johnny. (Image credit: BBC)

He trained at a leading drama school

Charlie honed his craft at Bristol Old Vic Theatre School, one of the UK's most respected drama schools.

Its famous former alumni include the likes of Olivia Colman, Sir Daniel Day-Lewis and Naomie Harris.

Speaking at the time of being a pupil there, Charlie told the Bristol Old Vic: "The Bristol Old Vic Theatre School has the most wonderful atmosphere because the amount of people they let in is so small, everyone very quickly becomes like a family.

"It is such a privilege to be so close to the downs, it is the perfect place to learn lines – I think my aimless wandering whilst muttering to myself may have freaked out a fair few dog walkers."

He's a singer in a band

Acting isn't the only string in Charlie's bow - he's also a talented singer.

Charlie is the front man of band Third Face, and plays the guitar and saxophone as well as providing vocals.

The group's Instagram account @thirdfacemusic shows pictures of their gigs as well as snippets from their released singles.

Go check them out!

A post shared by third face (@thirdfacemusic) A photo posted by on

EastEnders isn't his first television role

Although EastEnders is undoubtedly his biggest role to date, it won't be the first time Charlie has appeared on TV.

In 2021 he made a brief appearance in ITV crime drama series Grace alongside John Simm and Richie Campbell.

And fans of ITV's Granchester season 7, may remember Charlie played the part of Tommy Wilson in an episode that aired in 2023.

Charlie's acting CV also includes parts in short movies The Other Soul to Evie and Never Has a Man.

Charlie as Johnny Carter in EastEnders. (Image credit: BBC)

He created his own play in lockdown

Acting opportunities were in short supply when the Covid pandemic hit in 2020, but Charlie found a way to get his work out to an audience.

The young talent wrote and performed his own short play titled, 'A Moment of Peace', which is still available on YouTube, if you fancy a watch...

He feels right at home in EastEnders

Johnny Carter's return has created a lot of excitement amongst the EastEnders fans.

Charlie is the third actor to take on the role, following in the footsteps of Sam Strike (2013-2014) and Ted Reilly (2016-2018).

But it seems the actor is already feeling welcome in Walford. He recently told us: "I’ve found EastEnders to be the most kind and loving space to work in, and I already feel like one of the family."

Charlie Suff's fact file

Things you didn't know about the actor...

How old is Charlie Suff? Charlie's exact age is not known.

Is Charlie Suff married? Charlie Suff has not publicly disclosed whether he's married.

Does Charlie Suff have any children? It is not known whether Charlie Suff has any children.

Where was Charlie Suff born? Charlie Suff was born in Brighton.

How tall is Charlie Suff? Charlie Suff is six foot two.

Instagram: @charliesuff

Twitter/X: @charliesuff