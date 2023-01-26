David Ames on his guest role in The Madame Blanc Mysteries: 'Sally Lindsay wrote the part for me!'

"Oh, it was just stunning. The heat, I have to say, was incredible — it was during the time of the heatwaves here in the summer, but filming in 40-degree heat was something else! We were filming on the cliffside for the big finale moment, and we had these umbrellas in front of myself and Les blocking the sun out, and then as soon as you pulled the umbrellas away and yelled 'action!', you were sweating already — it was sort of mixing your make-up into a paste in your eyes!

"It was quite interesting, we had a sort of time limit and then we'd go back and all sit in a trailer where there was an air-conditioning unit so we could cool off, because otherwise we were just going to start sweating through our clothes, and then it's an issue for costume! But Gozo itself is absolutely gorgeous, and after a day's work, we'd all go back to go over our lines and possibly go out and have a little bite to eat together and a glass of wine. It was really lovely — it felt like a holiday camp!"