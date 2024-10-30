Ellis follows a shrewd troubleshooting cop who experiences conflict when she takes over a string of struggling investigations

The three-part crime drama, airing on Channel 5, sees Holby City, Mr Loverman and Lost Boys and Fairies actor Sharon D Clarke as indomitable DCI Ellis, who is sent to various police stations around the Peak District to crack cases that are proving tricky to solve.

Ellis frequently battles against a hostile reception from local officers as she tackles her investigations. But during the opening case, ambitious DS Chet Harper (Outlander star Andrew Gower) is assigned to work with Ellis, and she gradually spots his potential.

Here, Sharon D Clarke reveals all about Ellis...





Ellis is an intriguing premise. What was the initial appeal for you?

"DCI Ellis is cool, I like her! She is undaunted and dogged. And if you see a lead character with their name in the title and she looks like me, I'm on board. I didn't grow up seeing that on television."

Why do you think this will stand out from other crime dramas?

"You're not with a particular police station or the same people each week, Ellis is transient. Having someone coming in and troubleshooting is nice. The dynamic changes every time. So the audience sees how various police stations are run. And it's how Ellis deals with that. Plus, each episode, I get a fresh cast to play with!"

How do you see Ellis?

"She has a daughter, Grace, who's been through a hard time, and there is a story going on there… But [at work] Ellis has risen through the ranks and found her niche. For her, it's about principles and protocol. And her memory’s phenomenal – mine’s rubbish! She's looking at cases from another angle. And she's digging beneath the surface and seeing how dots connect. But although Ellis seems impatient and demanding with people she's working with, she has compassion and understanding with victims. I love that she's different, and it’s all about emotion."

Did you do any research?

"I chatted to Irene Afful, who'd been the first Black female DI in the Merseyside police. We spoke about her experiences, which was so valuable. She had to navigate different situations. But she has steely grit and humor. She dealt with racism but knew that being within the institution, she could make a difference. Any gem she could give, I soaked up and put it into Ellis."

So, what do the different police forces make of Ellis when she is sent to assist them?

"She's not welcomed and knows that they don't want her there. If she's there, it’s because they've got something wrong, and no one wants to be told they're not doing their job right. So immediately there's a barrier…"

Ellis (Sharon D Clarke) and Harper (Andrew Gower) gradually forge a strong working relationship in Ellis. (Image credit: Channel 5)

How does she view Harper then?

"Their first meeting isn't great. She thinks, 'What kind of detective is this?' He has to win her over and earn her trust. But he sees she does things differently and thinks, 'That's the kind of cop I want to be.' And she sees something in him. It's good to have this young man who can look at things with a different eye and she can bounce ideas off him and teach him. Their partnership is glorious!"

Have you enjoyed working with Andrew?

"Andrew brings so much joy and makes me laugh! When we did the chemistry reads, he walked in and the minute he smiled, it was like, ‘This young man has my heart.’ We have fun singing together on set too [Sharon is an acclaimed musical theatre star and Andrew is a singer/songwriter]. One of my favourite days was when we were out driving and between takes, we put the radio on and just sang and the crew were jamming in the background. We’re trying to get ourselves into the opening titles or get Ellis: The Musical off the ground!"

DS Harper (Andrew Gower) realises that teaming up with DCI Ellis could take his career in a new direction in Ellis. (Image credit: Channel 5)

How did you find Ellis' wardrobe, as she has a distinctive long black coat?

"All great detectives have a silhouette — like with [Peter Falk's raincoat-wearing sleuth] Columbo, the minute you see it, you know them. So Ellis’ coat is something that Ciana O'Kane, the costume designer, and I talked about. When we found it, both of us were like, ‘That's the coat.’ It's simple and structured and when you see Ellis walking through dark shadows, you know it's her."

Finally, which detective shows do you love watching?

"The Sweeney, Poirot, Inspector Morse and The Professionals are shows I grew up with. I enjoyed Starsky and Hutch too and I got excited about playing Ellis because I used to love Cagney and Lacey with these normal, down-to-earth women kicking butt.

"If I'm doing theatre and get home at about midnight, I also watch FBI, Criminal Minds, Law & Order: SVU, CSI, NCIS – all the acronyms! I gorge on American stuff. But now [with Ellis] I get a chance to do our British take."

Ellis will air weekly in the UK from Thursday, October 31 at 8 pm on Channel 5 and we will let you know about a US broadcast if one is announced.