Ellis: cast, plot and everything we know

Ellis is a new detective drama coming to Channel 5 and Acorn TV that follows a tenacious cop drafted in to help with failing investigations.

The show stars Rocketman’s Sharon D. Clarke as DCI Ellis with Outlander’s Andrew Gower as DS Harper, her right-hand man. The pair are parachuted into cases that seem to be at a dead end, and each time they must win over the local task forces and solve seemingly impossible crimes. The series is made up of three feature-length episodes

Here’s everything you need to about the Channel 5 crime series Ellis…

Ellis is a three-part series that will arrive on Channel 5 and Acorn TV later in 2024. When we hear of a confirmed date, we’ll update you on here.

Ellis plot

The three-part series follows DCI Ellis, who as a female cop is used to being overlooked and underestimated. However, she’s a top-class murder detective and, alongside her partner DS Harper, is brought in to help solve cases that seem to be making no progress. However, their arrival isn’t always welcome.

Each two-hour episode sees the pair arrive at a different police station to tackle a particularly tricky crime.

Ellis cast — Sharon D Clarke as DCI Ellis

Actress and singer Sharon D Clarke plays the compassionate and determined cop DCI Ellis. She was a regular on the hospital drama Holby City, playing Lola Griffin from 2003 to 2019, and was Anita in the film Rocks. She played the UK Prime Minister in the film Red, White and Royal Blue and has also been in Showtrial, Doctor Who, Tau, Rocketman, Informer and The Singing Detective. She narrated the children’s series Boo! and has won three Olivier Awards.

Andrew Gower as DS Harper

Andrew Gower plays Ellis’ number two DS Harper. He's previously played Prince Charles Edward Stuart in Outlander and Nick Cutler in Being Human. He’s also been in Black Mirror, Carnival Row, The Winter King, You, Monroe and Miss Scarlet and The Duke.

Andrew Gower plays DS Harper in Ellis. (Image credit: David Reiss)

Is there an Ellis trailer?

No, not yet, but if and when one is released, we’ll add it to this page.

Behind the scenes and more on Ellis

Ellis is produced by Company Pictures, in association with All3Media International – which will also represent the show outside of the UK — and Northern Ireland Screen.

Sebastian Cardwell, Deputy Chief Content Officer, Paramount UK and Channel 5, says: “Ellis is a brilliant addition to our scripted slate, and we are thrilled to be working with the teams at Acorn TV and Company Pictures on this gripping new series. I can’t wait to see the incredible Sharon D. Clarke bring DCI Ellis to life.”

Catherine Mackin, Managing Director, Acorn Media Enterprises (Acorn TV), adds: “Acorn TV is known for compelling, intriguing and invigorating detective dramas, and Ellis delivers on every note. We are elated to have found our ideal DCI in the incomparable Sharon D. Clarke, and we are excited to work with both Channel 5 and Company Pictures again.”