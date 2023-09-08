Dear Child cast: who's who in the Netflix thriller

Dear Child is a German-language Netflix thriller series that follows a young woman called Lena. She's living a regimented life in a secured home alongside two younger children, where they are forced to follow the rules of a man who makes them eat, sleep and use the bathroom at specific times. When he enters the room, they're forced to show him their hands and must do everything that he says.

One day, Lena makes a break for it and escapes the home... though she ends up narrowly avoiding death after a nasty car accident puts her in the hospital. Meanwhile, her parents arrive at the hospital that same night, after having searched for their daughter for over a decade...

Below, you can find a little bit more info about the Dear Child cast, including who the actors play and where else you might have seen them before.

Who's in the Dear Child cast?

Kim Riedle as Lena

(Image credit: Netflix)

Kim Riedle leads the Dear Child cast as Lena, a young woman who lives imprisoned in a highly regimented home with two children, though one day, she manages to make her escape.

Where else have you seen Kim Riedle? Riedle has also appeared in Back for Good, Skylines, Cocoonn, and Leipzig Homicide.

Sammy Schrein as Jonathan

(Image credit: Netflix)

Sammy Schrein stars as Jonathan, the young boy who is imprisoned and kept to the same routine as Lena and Hannah. He's a relatively timid young boy and finds himself being overpowered by Hannah.

Where else have you seen Sammy Schrein? In addition to Dear Child, Schrein has featured in Billy Kuckuck, Sankt Maik, and German Crime Story: Gefesselt.

Naila Schuberth as Hannah

(Image credit: Netflix)

Nail Schuberth plays Hannah, the other young child imprisoned with Lena. She follows their captor's instructions very precisely.

Where else have you seen Naila Schuberth? Schuberth was recently seen in the horror sequel, Bird Box Barcelona, and she's also appeared in Blackout and Gefährliche Nähe.

Hans Löw as Gerd Bühling

(Image credit: Netflix)

Hans Löw is on hand as Gerd Bühling, the detective who was in charge of the initial investigation into Lena's disappearance.

Where else have you seen Hans Löw? Löw has appeared in I'm Your Man, Tatort, Toni Erdmann, In My Room and Isy Way Out.

Haley Louise Jones as Aida Kurt

(Image credit: Netflix)

Haley Louise Jones plays Aida Kurt, the detective who is in charge of investigating a near-fatal hit-and-run incident involving Lena.

Where else have you seen Haley Louise Jones? Aside from Dear Child, Haley Louise Jones has also appeared in Ivie wie Ivie, Paradise, and Knochen und Namen.

Justus von Dohnányiohn as Matthias Beck

(Image credit: Netflix)

Justus von Dohnányiohn plays Lena's father, Matthias Beck. He and his wife Karin have been searching for their daughter ever since she disappeared 13 years ago.

Where else have you seen Justus von Dohnányiohn? Dohnányiohn has appeared in The World Is Not Enough, Downfall, Das Experiment, Men in the City, and Tatort.

Julika Jenkins as Karin Beck

(Image credit: Netflix)

Julika Jenkins plays Karin Beck, Lena's mother. She frets of Matthias' wellbeing as he starts to spiral as the investigation into his daughter's disappearance continues.

Where else have you seen Julika Jenkins? Jenkins is probably best known for playing Claudia Tiedemann in Dark, though she's also appeared in LOMO, Tatort, and Vitus.

Who else is in the Dear Child cast?

In addition to the above names, the Dear Child cast also includes:

Birge Schade as Ruth

Seraphina Maria Schweiger as Ines Reisig

Ozgur Karadeniz as Dr Hamstedt

Florian Claudius Steffens as a security guard

Nagmeh Alaei as a nurse

Christian Beerman as a security company head

Jeanne Goursaud as a missing person

Dear Child is now streaming on Netflix. For more shows to enjoy, check out our top picks for the best Netflix shows you should be streaming right now.