Emily in Paris season 4 episode 10 recap: arrivederci Paree?

We've made it, ami! Emily in Paris season 4 episode 10 finishes off the fourth season of the Netflix dramedy and, as has become a bit of a tradition with this show — it was created by Darren Star, after all — the finale ep packs in plenty of surprises for Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) and Co.

Will Emily reunite with Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) or continue her newfound romance with Marcello (Eugenio Franceschini)? Will she return to the City of Lights or does Rome now have her heart? And what about BFF Mindy (Ashley Park) and her big Eurovision dreams? Or boss Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) and her marriage to Laurent?

There's a lot to get through in the last episode of season four, so andiamo!

Searching for love in Solitano

We pick up pretty much right where we left off: Marcello is still angry with Emily (he won't even answer her texts) and Emily enraged at Sylvie for coming to Rome and getting business in the way of things. Just because Sylvie has a vendetta against JVMA and wants to kill the Umberto Muratori acquisition doesn't mean Emily does — she simply cares about Marcello. Em declares she's going to leave Rome and head to Solitano to find him.

She eventually does, but first, she finds his mother, Antonia (Anna Galiena), the head of the Muratori cashmere company. She warmly welcomes the girl her son can't stop talking about and soon Marcello himself arrives. Emily assures him yet again her reasons for coming to Rome were purely romantic, not professional, and together they stroll the streets of his hometown before having a big communal lunch for one of the company's beloved workers.

After acquainting herself with his world, Emily admits she is uneasy about the JVMA acquisition: "This place and what your family has created is so special." However, despite his mother's protectiveness of the brand, Marcello wants Umberto Muratori on the same level as household names like Prada and Gucci. With Antonia eavesdropping from the next room, Emily tells him the Muratori famiglia can't trust JVMA, but offers to set up a meeting with Agence Grateau, saying she's doing so out of care and concern. Marcello doesn't want to hear it though; saying it's a mistake for her to come to Solitano, he offers to get someone to take her back to Rome.

Sylvie gets a taste of la dolce vita

Meanwhile, Sylvie spends her Italian trip mixing a little business and pleasure herself. Showing up to the set of a car commercial (starring the iconic Debi Mazar!), Sylvie meets up with an old paramour: Giancarlo (Raoul Bova), a Roman commercial director who used to be Sylvie's professor.

Being back in Rome has Sylvie feeling like her old creative self, apparently that extends to her relationship status. With Laurent still away in Saint Tropez, Sylvie takes the opportunity to get more than a little friendly with Giancarlo, who she confesses is the only man Laurent has ever been jealous of. By the episode's end, her hubby texts her that he's back in Paris and misses her. Does she still feel the same?

Make way for Mindy!

Ashely Park in Emily in Paris (Image credit: Netflix)

While in Solitano, Emily gets a panicked call from Mindy: not only has she broken up with Nico (Paul Forman) but now he's retaliated by getting her disqualified from Eurovision, using "Mon Soleil" in a sunscreen commercial and therefore breaking the song contest's commercial-use rules. When she hears Emily's romantic weekend got way less romantic once Sylvie crashed the party, she says she's crashing, too, booking an afternoon flight to Rome.

After her disappointing trip to Solitano, Emily finds her bestie feasting on room service back at the hotel. They commiserate over gelato and roam the streets when Emily inspires Mindy with her talk of how the ancient city has endured for thousands of years. Stealing the seat of a street pianist, Mindy completes and performs a ballad about the beautiful ruins of a relationship, drawing a big crowd.

One of those onlookers apparently took video of that piazza performance, because Mindy wakes up to her song going absolutely viral on TikTok. She gets a DM from Chinese Popstar that they want her back, but this time as a judge, and they want her to perform the new song. "This is even better than Eurovision!" Mindy celebrates, before booking her return trip to Paris. "Emily, I've been redeemed!"

A favor from an old friend

The next morning, Emily gets a call from Marcello — Antonia had overheard their conversation and is curious to hear Agence Grateau's pitch. The only problem? The agency doesn't have an office in Rome, until Emily lies and says they do. She informs Sylvie who, though excited about the Muratori news, realizes she has 24 hours to prep a presentation and set up an entire Italian office.

She seeks reinforcement in the form of Giorgio Barbieri (Rupert Everett), a former pal of hers who owns a global interior design firm and just happens to have a pretty spectacular office in Rome. She convinces him to lend her the space and even temporarily replace the Giorgio Barbiere Design sign with an Agence Grateau one.

Sylvie also calls in Julien (Samuel Arnold) and Luc (Bruno Gouery) to fly right over from France for the meeting. Together, Sylvie, Emily and the monsieurs gather at the makeshift office to meet with Marcello and Antonio. Their campaign wants to highlight all of the things that make Umberto Muratori special: family, joy, community. But Antonia isn't convinced. She knows this is the office of Giorgio Barbiere — like Sylvie, she was friendly with Giorgio herself back in the day.

But Sylvie assures Antonia they have something else in common: what they do is out of love, not work. Antonia admits they do need the money and can't be precious about the company anymore, so she agrees to give Agence Grateau six months to market the company. For his part, Marcello is not happy with the proceedings, still believing Emilly really was there for business and not him all along.

Gabriel is finally seeing stars

Lucas Bravo in Emily in Paris (Image credit: Netflix)

While the Agence Grateau team is away, Geneviève (Thalia Besson) is back to manning the telephones at the office. She gets a call that Gabriel's restaurant is finally receiving a Michelin star, for real this time. She excitedly rushes over to the restaurant to tell him and declares they need to celebrate that night. He's upset Emily isn't the one to tell him; the news she's in Rome visiting Marcello is another blow. But he agrees to toast the occasion with Gen that evening.

That night, Gabriel is cracking open bottles and congratulating the collective efforts of his team as well as Antoine (William Abadie) and Alfie (Lucien Laviscount) when a wine-happy Geneviève comes up and gets a little too handsy with the chef. He pulls her aside and tells her he doesn't want to give her the wrong idea — she's his neighbor, friend and a work colleague but he doesn't want anything more. She looks upset at first but as he walks away, her face turns almost mischievous. What exactly is she planning?

Gabriel then steals into the kitchen to emotionally leave a voicemail to Emily, telling her about the star and declaring his gratitude to her "for everything."

Emily in Rome... forever?

The celebrations continue with Giorgio throwing a party to commemorate the new partnership between Agence Grateau and Umberto Muratori. Emily, though, isn't in the party mood since Marcello isn't there to be with her. But the Italian Stallion does end up coming to make amends. She has to return to Paris the next day but he wants to make the most of their last night in Italy together.

After saying goodbye to him at the hotel the next morning, and assuring more Roman holidays await, Emily gets Gabriel's voicemail and rushes to breakfast with the Agence Grateau team to tell them the good news. But Sylvie has an even bigger announcement: they're officially opening a Roman office and they need someone to run it, and she wants that someone to be Emily. She'll set up a temporary apartment for her and Emily can have her belongings sent over — "no time to waste," she proclaims.

Emily calls Mindy with the news. The latter says that once she's back from filming Chinese Popstar in Shanghai, she'll jet back to Rome to visit her BFF. Later the day, Mindy runs into Gabriel, Antoine and Alfie still up from the night before at the restaurant. Alfie declares they're already planning on expanding the concept and Mindy jokes they should choose Rome, what with Emily moving there.

Gabriel is dejected hearing the news. He gets some advice from a surprising source: Alfie, who tells him to not let his own pride and misunderstandings "get in the way of the greatest girl in the world." His feelings crystallize when he receives a voicemail back from Emily, in his native French, telling him how proud she is and how he deserves "all this and more." We asks Mindy where exactly in Rome Emily is.

Back in Italy, Emily is in love with her Italian apartment, and equally enamored with her first guest: Marcello, who's ready with his Vespa to take her around her new home. He promises she'll be happy in Rome. "I'm already happy," she tells him, jumping on the back of the scooter and looking molto happy indeed.

All episodes of Emily in Paris season 4 are now available to stream on Netflix.