Fact v Fiction: Lover Stalker Killer — what really happened to Cari Farver?

Lover Stalker Killer is a new Netflix documentary exploring a love triangle gone VERY wrong, and a grisly, manipulative murder.

Dave Kroupa was tormented by thousands of threatening messages by a woman he thought was stalking him over a three-year period.

Everything he thought was happening was pretty tough for him to deal with — but the truth about what was going on was even more shocking!

Dave wanted to start a new life. (Image credit: Netflix)

More than ten years after the crimes took place, Lover Stalker Killer takes a look at what went on, with the help of interviews with Dave himself and others who were involved in the investigation.

Here's everything you need to know about Lover Stalker Killer including what really happened!

Is Lover Stalker Killer based on real life?

The documentary is based on real life. It tells the true story of Dave Kroupa and two women he was dating — Shanna Liz Golyar — who was known as Liz — and Cari Farver.

Who was the victim?

That's the million-dollar question. The actual victim was Cari Farver, but for a long time everyone thought she was the criminal.

How did Dave Kroupa meet the women?

Dave met Liz Golyar online when he moved to Omaha in Nebraska in 2012. He'd just come out of a long-term relationship and he was ready to move on.

So when Liz came into his life, he began dating her. "It was a match made in heaven," he explains in the documentary. He met Cari Farver a little later and the pair hit it off. She said she just wanted a bit of fun and Dave was pleased — he knew he didn't want another relationship.

What happened next?

One day, after Cari had spent the night with Dave, she walked by Liz in the hallway. She'd come to collect something from Dave's apartment and she noticed Cari leaving.

It was a tiny, chance encounter but it would change everyone's lives. A few days later, Dave said goodbye to Cari and went to work. But almost immediately he started getting strange messages from her, that left him confused and shocked.

Who was stalking Dave Kroupa?

It seemed that Cari was stalking Dave. She started sending him text messages and emails telling him she hated him and that he'd ruined her life.

The messages kept coming — thousands of them, becoming increasingly abusive and upsetting.

Did anyone else get messages?

Dave's ex, Liz Golyar also received messages, and so did Cari's mum, Nancy Raney. She got a message from Cari saying she'd got a new job in Kansas and had moved away — leaving behind her teenage son.

Nancy tried to call her daughter but she never picked up — the only contact she had with her was through messages.

Did the stalking continue?

Dave's ordeal continued and even became more sinister, with the messages claiming Cari was watching him. She would message him telling him she could see what he was doing.

The detectives came at the case from a new angle. (Image credit: Netflix)

Where was Cari?

No one knew, but her mother Nancy was worried. Cari had missed several family events — even her son's birthday and her brother's wedding. She said the messages she'd received were strange and out of character. And eventually she reported her daughter missing. But Cari had a diagnosis of bipolar disorder, and the police believed she'd probably stopped taking her meds and left town.

Meanwhile, Dave and Liz were still seeing each other off and on. And when they were together, they'd often receive abusive, chilling messages. Even death threats.

His workshop was vandalised, Liz's house was set on fire, and even Dave's ex, Amy — the mother of his two children — started getting messages from Cari.

The police started putting together a case. (Image credit: Netflix)

What happened with the police investigation?

By 2015, no one had seen Cari for more than two years, but the messages and the threats were still happening.

Detectives Ryan Avis and Jim Doty from Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office in Council Bluffs, Iowa, had heard about the case from colleagues and decided to take another look.

They each approached the case from different angles — Ryan assuming Cari was dead, and Jim trying to find proof that she was alive.

What happened to Cari?

The detectives managed to find a photograph of Cari's car on Liz's phone, taken before the policed had found it.

After that things began to unravel and the truth was discovered: Liz had killed Cari in 2012.

She'd held on to her phone and sent the messages to Dave, Nancy and even herself. And shockingly, she'd burned down her own house with her pets inside!

Cari's car helped detectives crack the case. (Image credit: Netflix)

Where is Liz Goylar now?

In December 2016, Liz Goylar was charged with the first degree murder of Cari Farver. She was found guilty and sentenced to life in prison. She still maintains her innocence and claims the real killer is still out there.

How to watch Lover Stalker Killer

Lover Stalker Killer is available to watch on Netflix worldwide now.

Is there a trailer for Lover Stalker Killer?

Yes, the trailer tells the story of how Dave met the two women who would change his life. It sets up the mystery with a clip from a news broadcast saying it was a "love triangle turned fatal".

It also features Dave talking about his experiences, as well as the investigators sharing their insights.

And it ends with a 911 emergency call from a woman saying: "I've been shot."