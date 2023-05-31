Fake Profile cast: who's who in the Colombian series

Fake Profile is a new romantic thriller series on Netflix, which follows the complicated world of online dating, as two lead characters meet and their lives change forever... but not how you might think!

With the new Colombian show billed as a thriller, fans should expect twists and turns where no one is quite as they seem, with dating profiles giving people the chance to fabricate a whole bunch of lies.

The official synopsis for Fake Profile is: "Camila opens her sexy profile on a dating app looking for the man of her dreams. She finds a really handsome named Fernando. However, he is not single nor named Fernando. Camila falls into a trap and everything becomes a nightmare.

"Willing to do anything to find out who the man she met really is, the young woman desperately seeks the cheater's real identity and makes him pay one by one for each lie he told her and each promise he made. Little does Camila know that she is entering an intricate labyrinth of appearances that deceive, dragged into forbidden sex and powers that kill."

Here's everything you need to know about the main cast of Fake Profile...

Let's meet the Fake Profile cast...

Carolina Miranda as Camila Roman. (Image credit: Netflix)

Camila Roman wants to settle down and find a boyfriend, so she decides to set up a profile on a dating app called Spice. She can barely believe her luck when she meets the mysterious Miguel, but he's not who he claims to be.

This role is played by Carolina Miranda who is best known for her roles on telenovelas such as Los Rey, Malverde: El Santo Patrón and Tierra de esperanza.

Rodolfo Salas as Miguel Esteves

Rodolfo Salas as Miguel Esteves. (Image credit: Netflix)

Miguel Esteves is the handsome, captivating man who matches with Camila on the dating app, but he's hiding some pretty dark secrets. It's only a matter of time before she finds out what they are!

Rodolfo Salas is known for his work on Betty en NY, Médicos, línea de vida and Harina de otro costal.

Victor Mallarino as Pedro Ferrer

Victor Mallarino as Pedro Ferrer. (Image credit: Netflix)

Pedro Ferrer is a rather shady, mysterious character who puts Miguel to the test throughout the series. But what does he actually want from him?

Victor Mallarino is known for starring in the TV series Conniving Renata and Heart's Decree.

Lincoln Palomeque as David Meneses

David poses as Camila's husband, allowing her to move into an ideal home, but this complicated arrangement could have some dire consequences.

Lincoln Palomeque has starred in the likes of The Scent of Passion, Til Money Do Us Part and The Mafia Dolls.

Juliana Galvis as Tina

Juliana Galvis as Tina. (Image credit: Netflix)

Tina is another mysterious figure in the neighbourhood, and not much is known about her at first. However, she seems to know more than she's letting on...

Juliana Galvis is best known for telenovelas such as Hasta que la plata nos separe, La venganza de Analía and Pa' quererte, and she also does modelling work.