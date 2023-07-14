Fatal Seduction cast: who's who in the steamy thriller

Fatal Seduction is a South African Netflix thriller series about a steamy holiday romance that ends in tragedy when someone winds up dead.

According to Netflix: "When Nandi heads out for a weekend away with her best friend, Brenda, she’s a bit on edge: While grieving a recent miscarriage that’s tested her love for her husband, Leonard, she sees a suspicious text on his phone — from his young and beautiful new assistant, Ameera. On their luxurious getaway, Brenda tries to shake some sense into Nandi, and even encourages her to hook up with a hot guy they spot on the beach.

"Though Jacob’s much younger, the two eventually meet up — and have an instant (and intensely physical) connection. The next day, Nandi heads home without Brenda, back to the realities of life and her growing suspicions about Leonard. But soon, Brenda winds up dead — and the case may not only have a connection to another murder, but also everyone in Nandi’s inner circle."

But who's in the cast? Here's everything you need to know about them...

Kgomotso Christopher as Nandi Mahlati

Nandi Mahlati is an ordinary woman. She has a husband and daughter and lives a fairly normal life. But everything changes when she strikes up a passionate affair with a younger man, and then her best friend winds up dead.

Kgomotso Christopher is a South African actress who is best known for her roles as Katlego Sibeko in Isidingo and Yvonne "YV" Langa in Scandal

Thapelo Mokoena as Leonard Mahlati

Leonard Mahlati is Nandi's husband, but she grows suspicious of him when she spots some texts on his phone. Fearing he's having an affair, she decides to get revenge while away on a trip. But is Leonard hiding something else?

Thapelo Mokoena is known presenting the first season of the South African version of Fear Factor and has also starred in ITV's Wild at Heart and the movie Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom.

Prince Grootboom as Jacob Tau

Jacob meets Nandi while she's on holiday and the two of them meet up, realising they have an instant (and intensely physical) connection. But what seemed like a harmless affair could have much bigger reprecussions.

Prince Grootboom is a South African dancer. Fatal Seduction is his first credited acting role.

Nat Ramabulana as Vuyo Mahlati

Vuyo Mahlati is Leonard’s brother. But how close are the siblings, and does he know anything about what happened to Brenda?

Nat Ramabulana is best known for his role as Blessing in the sitcom Askies. He also starred as Khumo Lebone in soap opera The Wild.

Ngele Ramulondi as Zinhle Mahlati

Zinhle Mahlati is Leonard and Nandi’s teenage daughter.

Ngele Ramulond is best known for her role as Gugu on Generations: The Legacy.

Lunathi Mampofu as Brenda Grootboom

Brenda Grootboom is Nandi's best friend who goes away on a trip with her. She encourages her to hook up with a younger guy following her husband's apparent infidelity. However, she ends up dead soon after Nandi and Jacob get together. Who killed Brenda, and why?