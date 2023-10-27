Five Nights at Freddy's ending explained: What happened to Mike's brother?

Five Nights at Freddy's is the first feature-length movie adaptation of the popular point-and-click horror game franchise that's out now in theaters and on Peacock.

It mostly follows the events of the first game, but there are some differences in the movie, especially when it comes to the protagonist Mike Schmidt (Josh Hutcherson). In the movie, he has a backstory and some trauma that relates back to the overall plot of the game.

Since we know very little about Mike as the playable character, fans might be looking for answers about him when it comes to how the Five Nights at Freddy's movie went down.

Here's everything you need to know about the Five Nights at Freddy's ending...

Five Nights at Freddy's ending explained: Did Mike find out what happened to his brother?

When we first meet the movie's protagonist, Mike Schmidt, it's immediately clear he's a troubled man. He gets fired from his security job at a local shopping mall after punching a man, who he wrongly assumed had kidnapped a child. Turns out, it was just a man yelling at his kid.

This starts to make sense when it's revealed that Mike's brother Garrett (Lucas Grant) disappeared when they were kids. During a camping trip, Mike and his parents had been momentarily distracted, and Garrett was taken away by an unknown assailant.

Mike has been haunted by repeated dreams of the incident — in which he recalls Garrett being driven away in a car — and he hasn't been able to find out who was responsible for the disappearance and possible death of his brother.

Unfortunately for Mike, he's also got more family problems to deal with in the present day. He's also in a custody battle with his aunt Jane (Mary Stuart Masterson), who is trying to argue that Mike is unfit to look after his younger sister, Abby (Piper Rubio).

Desperate to regain some control of his life, Mike goes looking for a new job so he can present a case to keep custody of Abby. This leads him to the infamous Freddy Fazbear's Pizzeria, which requires a night security guard. Despite the poor pay and even worse hours, Mike takes the job.

It isn't long before Mike starts learning some pretty creepy things about the restaurant. It was once a popular family establishment but was soon shut down after some children disappeared. Things became even creepier when the animatronics seemed to take on a life of their own.

At first, Mike doesn't think too much about the job and shows up to his first shift. But when he falls asleep, he has the same dream about Garrett's disappearance only this time, it's different. In the dream, he sees five mysterious children. Desperate for answers and confused by the change, he attempts to chase them, getting attacked in the process.

When he wakes up, he realizes he's also been harmed in real life, and that something weird is definitely going on.... but no one else is there aside from the animatronics. Later on, he is visited by a police officer named Vanessa (Elizabeth Lail) who warns him about Fazbear's and tells him to be vigilant.

Meanwhile, Aunt Jane tries to sabotage his job by hiring Abby’s babysitter, Max (Kat Conner Sterling), and her brother to purposefully trash the restaurant, with the end goal of getting Mike fired. Shortly after both of them enter, they meet an unfortunate end at the hands of the animatronics.

Following Max's death, Mike is unable to find a replacement babysitter and takes Abby to work with him, telling her to sleep while he works. At first, things go smoothly, but when Mike drifts off again, Abby is lured into the main room by the animatronics.

But instead of killing her like you might've thought, Abby seems to bond with them and starts calling them her "friends". Mike is disturbed by this and doesn't like the idea of her playing with them. It soon becomes apparent that the animatronics want Abby to stay with them, and "be like them".

With the help of Vanessa, Mike begins to piece together exactly what's going on here, learning that the animatronics are possessed by the children that went missing at Freddy's, the same ones that have been visiting him in his dreams.

Mike has made a grave mistake as he pleaded with them, asking for information about his brother and saying that he'll "give them anything". In this case, they wanted to take Abby away from him.

The animatronics become more volatile, attempting to attack Mike by stuffing him into an animatronic exoskeleton suit, much like we saw in the pre-credits scene where the former security guard met a very grisly fate.

Mike survives the onslaught and wakes up in a police outpost with Vanessa, who has taken care of his wounds. She tells Mike that she knew everything from the beginning and that her dad used to work at the pizza place as a performer, where he wore a yellow rabbit costume.

Vanessa's dad, William Afton, was the one responsible for murdering the children. To cover up his crimes, he decided to hide their bodies inside the animatronics, where he thought no one would ever look.

It was subsequently revealed that William Afton had been posing as Mike's career expert. Afton was the one who got Mike the job at Freddy Fazbear's, and the whole thing had been meticulously planned out. He wasn't just responsible for the deaths of the children at the restaurant, he was also responsible for killing Garrett.

A struggle breaks out with the animatronics turning on Abby and Vanessa, under the control of William. Wearing the yellow rabbit outfit, William confronts Mike and taunts him, but Abby has a plan. To communicate with the animatronics, she draws a picture that shows what William did to them, and that they don't have to listen to his commands anymore.

Enraged, they lash out at Afton, and he ends up being brutally murdered inside the rabbit suit when the spring locks disengage, clamping into him and crushing him to death inside the suit. This is a reference to the Five Nights at Freddy's 3 antagonist Springtrap, who is revealed in the game to be William Afton possessing the suit.

After the ordeal, Abby settles in at school and Mike gets custody of her. Abby still considers the animatronics to be her "friends" and asks if she can visit sometimes, and Mike says he'll think about it. Meanwhile, the child version of Freddy is seen watching the slow death of William in the Springtrap costume.

Five Nights at Freddy's is available in theaters and on Peacock in the US.