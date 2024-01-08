Fool Me Once episode 5 recap: what happened to Tommy Dark?

Fool Me Once episode 5 sees Maya unearth shocking secrets about Joe's past, while Corey gets closer to working out what dark truths the Burketts have been hiding.

Episode 5 opens with Maya's friend Eva arriving in a panic, having just found out that her ex-husband has been watching her via a video photo frame, the same one that she gave to Maya to watch her nanny, Isabella.

While Eva is upset that her privacy has been invaded, this also means that someone might have hacked into Maya's nanny cam and planted the footage of Joe that we saw back in episode one. Shane arrives to check for bugs in Maya's cables, but he doesn't find anything or any strange IP addresses on her wifi.

Telling Maya that she needs to get out of the house with Lily, they all go to the farm for the day - but can we trust Shane? After all, he was seen in the previous episode putting a tracker on Maya's car.

Sami Kierce and his colleague Marty turn up to question Eddie about his alibi for the night Joe was killed, knowing that he lied about going to the gym. He confesses that he did go to the gym, but met a woman called Sacha outside and they clicked and he ended up going back to hers. However, he didn't stay as kept thinking about Claire and lied to the police as he didn't want his kids to find out.

DS Sami Kierce has his own battles going on. (Image credit: Netflix)

Kierce goes to get his scan results and is devastated to find out he has damage to his brain, but the doctors can't tell yet whether his previous drinking addiction is to blame, all they know is that there is no cure. He struggles to get his head around the news and tries to tell Molly at the church while they talk about wedding flowers, but it is too much and he rushes off. Later his sponsor finds him on a railway bridge, considering taking his own life.

Meanwhile, Abby messages her half-brother on the DNA website and arranges to meet him, but lies to Daniel and says he hasn't replied yet. However, when it comes to the time to meet, she gets cold feet and tries to cancel, only for him to turn up just as she sends the message. Abby is shocked to find her half-brother is Louis, who helps out on her football team, and he tells her that he's known that they're related and was biding his time before he told her.

Louis tells Abby that he only found Claire after he turned 18 and had always known he was adopted. They didn't have long to get to know one another before she died, but shortly before her death she took him to a posh school and pretended they wanted to look around.

The news confuses Abby and she calls Maya to tell her, thinking it could be key to Claire's death. The school connection doesn't mean anything to Maya until she is at Farnwood dropping Lily to see Judith and she spots Caroline, who is meant to be at a psychiatric clinic, upstairs and races to find her. While upstairs, Maya sees some sporting trophies of Joe's in a cabinet on the landing and sees the name Franklin Biddle, and knows this is the school Joe must have gone to, and the one Claire took Louis to.

Maya goes to the school and confronts the head teacher, Neville Lockwood, who remains tight-lipped until Maya threatens to persuade Judith to withdraw her donations to the school. Eventually, Neville reveals that he remembers meeting Claire and that she asked about Theo Mora, a boy who died at the school 25 years ago.

It turns out Theo was a friend of Joe and Andrew's and they were all on the same football team, but Theo died of alcohol poisoning after they celebrated a football win. Neville tells Maya that Theo died in June 1996, just six weeks before Andrew died, and he is convinced that probability shows Andrew's death wasn't an accident but he jumped from the boat.

Maya unearths some shocking truths about Joe's past. (Image credit: Netflix)

Realizing that there is more to Theo and Andrew's deaths than meets the eye, Maya tracks down Theo's mum and goes to visit her. She says her husband died a few years ago, but that Theo's death never made sense to them because he didn't drink. She also thinks that Andrew took his own life because of guilt, and not because of grief, like everyone suggested.

But before Maya can find out anymore, Corey calls, summoning her to his secret hideout in the woods. He tells Maya she was right, Tommy Dark (the captain of the yacht the night Andrew died) has gone completely off the grid, and he hasn't paid his monthly installment for a lockup he hires.

Knowing this could hold answers about where he has vanished to, Maya and Corey go and find the lockup... but when they arrive, Maya can tell Corey is hiding something from her.

He admits that there is more to the Burketts than he has revealed and tells Maya that a 3-year-old boy died after some of the antibiotics from Burkett Global didn't work. But he says this is just the tip of the iceberg and there are many more deaths, side effects, and addictions from their medications, however, the family can hide behind money to cover what they're doing.

Corey is convinced Claire unearthed something even bigger than corrupt businesses, however, and thinks that's where Tommy Dark comes in. But when the pair open the lockup, there is little in there apart from a chest freezer, which when they open it, reveals Tommy's dead body. But who killed him?

All 8 episodes of Fool Me Once are now available to stream as a box set on Netflix.