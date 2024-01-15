If you've binged all eight episodes of Fool Me Once, the gripping Netflix adaptation of Harlan Coben's thriller, then you might be feeling a bit lost.

But don't worry! We've got a load of recommendations for you if you're struggling to find something to watch that's just as binge-worthy.

Here's the lowdown on the best shows to watch after Fool Me Once.

The Stranger

The Stranger is another adaptation of a Harlan Coben novel (Image credit: Netflix)

The Stranger is another Harlan Coben thriller, adapted by Danny Brocklehurst. It's just as twisty and turny as Fool Me Once and also stars Richard Armitage as Adam Price.

When a stranger wearing a baseball cap approaches Adam and reveals a secret, it has devastating consequences. And later he finds out the stranger is connected with revealing more shocking secrets.

Intrigued? You can watch all eight episodes of The Stranger, which also stars Jennifer Saunders, Kadiff Kirwan, and Siobhan Finneran, on Netflix.

Safe

Michael C Hall as Tom (Image credit: Netflix )

If you can't get enough of Harlan Coben's thrillers, try Safe, which stars Dexter's Michael C Hall as a widowed surgeon, Tom.

When Tom's teenage daughter goes missing, he unearths some shocking truths about his friends and neighbours.

Amanda Abbington also stars in this fast-paced drama, along with Fool Me Once's very own Emmett J Scanlan.

You can watch all eight episodes of Safe on Netflix.

Stay Close

Stay Close is just as gripping as Fool Me Once (Image credit: Netflix)

Former EastEnders star Jo Joyner stars in this Harlan Coben adaptation, alongside Cush Jumbo (best known for The Good Fight), Cold Feet's James Nesbit, and Richard Armitage - star of Fool Me Once.

James Nesbit plays a DS Michael Broome, who is haunted by an unsolved cold case involving a missing man. When another man disappears, Broome takes the case - but what will he discover?

All eight episodes of Stay Close are available on Netflix.

Shelter

Harlan Coben's Shelter. (Image credit: Prime Video)

Shelter is another Harlan Coben drama, but this time it's an adaptation of a young adult novel. Many of Coben's novels involve his fictional detective, Myron Bolitar, and his young adult stories - including Shelter - feature Myron's nephew, Mickey.

When Mickey's father dies he moves to a new school and becomes involved in the mysterious disappearance of one of his classmates.

This thriller stars Jaden Michael as Mickey, alongside Entourage actress Constance Zimmer. You can watch Shelter on Amazon Prime.

Ten Pound Poms

Michelle Keegan also stars in Ten Pound Poms (Image credit: BBC/Eleven/John Platt)

If you loved Michelle Keegan's performance as Maya Sterne in Fool Me Once, then check out Ten Pound Poms.

The story follows a group of Brits from 1950s Manchester who leave for Australia in the hope of a better life - only to find new challenges Down Under.

MIchelle Keegan plays Kate Thorne, who's on a mission to find the son she was forced to give up for adoption.

This gripping family drama is available on BBC iPlayer.

Our Girl

Michelle Keegan played Army medic Georgie Lane in Our Girl (Image credit: BBC)

If you thought Michelle Keegan looked right at home playing soldier Maya in Fool Me Once, then perhaps it's because she starred as army medic Georgie Lane in three series of BBC drama Our Girl.

This action-packed show follows Georgie at work and in her explosive private life! It's available to view on BBC iPlayer.

The Tower

Gritty cop drama The Tower stars Fool Me Once's Emmett J Scanlan (Image credit: ITV)

Fool Me Once is part family drama, part cop show, so if it's the police action that grabs you, check out The Tower.

Starring Emmett J Scanlan (who plays Shane in Fool Me Once) and Game of Thrones star Gemma Whelan, this gritty police drama follows detectives investigating the death of another officer who fell from a tower block.

This fast-paced show has been compared to Line of Duty, and is available to watch on ITVX.

Obsession

Richard Armitage plays a man having an affair with his son's fiancee in Obsession (Image credit: Netflix)

Richard Armitage plays Joe Sterne in Fool Me Once and also stars in Obsession, a dark, erotic thriller. He plays William, a surgeon, who begins an affair with his son's fiancee, Anna. When William becomes obsessed with Anna, he's in danger of losing everything.

You can watch Obsession on Netflix.

Enola Holmes 2

Adeel Akhtar has played a detective before - he starred as Inspector Lestrade in Enola Holmes 2. (Image credit: Netflix)

Adeel Akhtar won fans' hearts with his performance as detective Sami Kierce in Fool Me Once - so much so in fact that some viewers are hoping for a spin-off show involving Sami and his new partner Marty!

But Sami wasn't the first time Adeel Akhtar has played a police officer. He also starred as Lestrade in Enola Holmes 2, which is available to watch on Netflix.

Paranoid

Paranoid also stars Fool Me Once's Dino Fleschter (Image credit: Ben Blackall)

Dino Fetscher, who played Sami's new protein-shake-loving assistant Marty in Fool Me Once, has also played a cop before.

He stars as DC Alec Wayfield in pacy drama Paranoid (available to watch on Netflix).

When a local doctor is stabbed to death in a playground, a team of detectives have to work fast to find her killer. But it looks like their suspect has been framed, and when a mysterious source starts sending them clues, things take a dark turn.

Hijack

Marcus Garvey from Fool Me Once appears alongside Idris Elba in Hijack (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Tense drama Hijack stars Idris Elba as a business negotiator, Sam Nelson. He's forced to use his skills to bring about a safe ending to a hijack on a seven-hour flight to Dubai, on which he's traveling.

Marcus Garvey, who plays Eddie Walker in Fool Me Once, plays another passenger on the flight, called David Miller.

Hijack is available to watch on Apple TV+.