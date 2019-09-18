Can you watch Apple TV+ on Apple TV?

Best answer: Yes. When Apple TV+ arrives in November, you'll be able to watch on your Apple TV. If you don't want to be tethered to your TV, the service will also be available on iPad, iPhone, and Mac.

Watch Apple TV+ from your Apple TV

Apple TV+ might not be coming to every smart device in your life; however, you will be able to check out the new streaming service if you have the right hardware. If you don't already own an iPhone, iPad, or Macbook, there are still plenty of options. Namely, you'll be able to watch with certain Smart TV models, including the Apple TV.

What is Apple TV+?

Apple TV+ is the brand new streaming service coming from Apple. Unlike the competition, Apple has chosen to go a different route. You won't find hundreds of hours of beloved television shows or movies on this service. Instead, it'll be filled with brand new shows and films that encompass a variety of genres. Each available show will be exclusive to Apple TV+, and they aren't pulling any punches when it comes to creative talent.

You'll be able to watch actors like Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Anniston, and Jason Mamoa. There will be projects from the likes of Steven Spielberg, M. Night Shyamalan, and Oprah. There will also be new muppets content, Snoopy, and plenty more. Apple is putting a lot of time and talent into the programming that will be appearing on their service.

There will be new original programming coming to Apple TV+ each month which means there will always be something new to watch. With no ads, supporting up to six members, and the ability to download your new favorite shows, it's well worth the low price tag. You'll also be able to watch Apple TV+ using the Apple TV app on your existing Apple products.

How much will Apple TV+ cost?

Apple TV+ will cost $5 a month, and it comes with a free 7-day trial. However, Apple is throwing in a free year's subscription if you purchase a new iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, Mac, or Apple TV.