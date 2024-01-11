Fool Me Once writer Harlan Coben explains plot hole that has left viewers baffled

Fool Me Once fans are all asking the same question.

*WARNING - spoilers for all episodes of Fool Me Once below!*

Fool Me Once has been a huge hit for Netflix, with fans around the world binge-watching all eight episodes as the twisty-turny thriller kept them hooked.

The show, which is an adaptation of a Harlan Coben book of the same name, stars former Coronation Street favourite Michelle Keegan as Maya Stern, a recently widowed mother of one, who is struggling after her husband's death.

However, when Maya later sees her 'dead' husband, Joe (Richard Armitage), on their nanny cam, her world is turned upside down and she is soon on a quest for answers that takes her on an unimaginable journey.

As the police discover Joe's death could be linked to Maya's sister, Claire's, murder just a few months before, Maya is on her own mission to work out why Claire was killed and soon uncovers a deadly conspiracy that stretches deep into the past.

However, (SPOILER ALERT!) by the end of episode 7 we find out that Maya was actually the one who killed Joe after working out that he killed Claire after she unearthed a huge Burkett family secret.

However, none of this is what fans are confused about, what they are most concerned with is to do with Maya's friend and fellow military officer, Shane (Emmet J. Scanlan), who is seen putting trackers on her car and generally lurking around in her garden in the dark.

While his mysterious behavior isn't necessarily how a friend would act, it could be that he is there as a red herring in the storyline, purely to throw viewers off the scent that Maya is the killer.

Shane is by Maya's side throughout her quest for answers. (Image credit: Netflix)

However, Fool Me Once writer himself, Harlan Coben, has cleared up the confusion on Twitter after fans asked what Shane's dodgy behavior was all about.

He said: "Spoiler: You’re military police. Your best friend suffers PTSD. She is taking medication, lying to you, lost two close family members to murders, has you test a bullet — and says she’s seeing her dead husband. You might want to (track) keep an eye on her and her little girl…"

So there you have it, a logical reason for Shane wanting to know where his friend is at all times!

Fool Me Once has an all-star cast including Adeel Akhtar and Joanna Lumley, and is currently available exclusively on Netflix to stream worldwide.