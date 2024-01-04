Fool Me Once episode 4 recap: why is Shane tracking best friend Maya?

Fool Me Once episode 4 sees Maya and Corey continue their fight to get answers and Abby and Daniel unearth more secrets about their mum, Claire, while Kierce's health takes a worrying turn.

Here's everything you need to know about what happened in Fool Me Once episode 4 on Netflix...

The episode opens right where episode 3 left off, with Maya panicking that someone is in her house and has got Lily. Fearing the worst, Maya goes downstairs with a gun but is relieved to find it's just Shane who had come around to talk to her and found Lily crying while Maya had a night terror.

After the pair put Lily back to bed, Shane tells Maya that he has found out Tommy Dark, who the Burketts have been paying off for the last 26 years, was the captain of the yacht the night Andrew died at sea. But instead of Andrew's death being recorded as suicide like Joe had told Maya, Shane said it has been documented as an accident.

Shane then grills Maya about seeing Joe on the nannycam, having found out about it from Kierce, and she explains everything. Shane plays devil's advocate by running a theory that Joe could have faked his own death, but Maya won't hear of it.

Meanwhile, Abby goes to see Alexander, the man who used to date her mum, but while he explains how he knew Claire, Abby shocks him by showing him the photo of Claire while she was pregnant nearly 20 years ago. But instead of getting answers, Abby is stunned when it becomes clear Alexander knew nothing of the pregnancy and she rushes out of Alexander's house.

DS Sami Kierce has been trying to work out what really happened the night Joe was killed. (Image credit: Netflix)

Kierce and Marty are grilling football coach Phil Dawson about his motorbike and although he tells them it was stolen before the night Joe was killed, he remains tight-lipped about why he didn't report it stolen or who else uses the bike. Kierce guesses he is covering for his son, PJ, and tells him they will bring PJ in for questioning instead.

But as Kierce is leaving the police station, he sees Phil's van leaving the car park and realizes it has Burkett Global branding on it because the company sponsors his football team, the Winherst Pumas. Realizing that Phil lied about knowing Joe, he follows him to the football club alone, but while he is there he has another of his episodes and collapses in pain and blacks out.

Unaware that Kierce is in danger, Marty looks at the CCTV of the day Sami crashed into a fence and realizes that there wasn't a cat on the road like he's claimed and works out he has been lying about his health.

Elsewhere, Maya meets Eddie and the kids at the park with Lily and they call a truce after their fight the last time they saw one another. Eddie seems to have cleaned up his act and stopped drinking, and Maya asks him to be the one to look after Lily should anything happen to her.

But as she heads off to get answers about Claire and Joe's death, Maya gets a call from Tommy Dark's wife, Una, who asks her to come over as soon as possible as she has found something. When Maya arrives, Una shows Maya her husband's bank statements that show the monthly payments from the Burketts, confirming Maya's suspicions, but not only that - Una also tells her that Tommy has been missing for six weeks.

Maya has been trying to work out who killed her sister, Claire. (Image credit: Netflix)

Heading straight to Farnwood, Maya angrily confronts Judith about Tommy, but she refuses to tell her anything about why the family is paying him. However, they soon get onto the topic of Andrew's death and Maya tells Judith that Joe maintained Andrew took his own life, which upsets Judith and for the first time we see some vulnerability in her.

Judith also tells Maya that she can't believe anything Caroline says, claiming that she is getting help at a psychiatric clinic, but when Maya drives away, we see Caroline watching her from a bedroom window in the house.

Next Maya goes to see Corey and they talk about how they could be putting themselves next in line by digging into the same mysteries that Claire and Joe were looking at before their deaths. One other thing they also agree on is the fact they need to find Tommy Dark as he is the missing link.

Maya and Judith have a huge fight about Tommy Dark and Andrew's death. (Image credit: Netflix)

Back at the football club, Kierce comes around and calls Marty for help. Marty is shocked to find him on the floor and helps him into the car where Kierce tells him everything about his health problems. In return, Marty opens up to Kierce about his date that he's just had to leave to rescue him, coming out as gay when he says that it was with a nice man called Lance - finally, there seems to be a breakthrough in their friendship.

Still determined to work out if they have a secret sibling, Abby and Daniel hack into Claire's profile on a DNA site where it confirms she had another child. Eddie comes in while they are looking and they cover up the screen, but as they leave, he is stunned to find the old photo of a pregnant Claire and storms out of the house.

As Maya comes to see Eddie, she finds him gone and despite being reluctant, she confirms to Abby and Daniel they have a brother and he would be about 19 now. But as the episode comes to a close, we see a mysterious teenager get an alert on his phone that someone has viewed his profile on the DNA site... but who is this mystery sibling?

Also at the end of the episode, Maya puts Lily to bed and is surprised to find her car alarm going off in the dark outside. She turns it off and goes back indoors, not realizing it went off because someone was putting a tracker on her car... and the mystery man turns out to be Shane!

All 8 episodes of Fool Me Once are now available to stream as a box set on Netflix.