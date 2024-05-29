Geek Girl cast: who's who in the Netflix adaptation
Geek Girl is a Netflix adaptation of Holly Smale's coming-of-age book series which tells the story of geeky teen Harriet Manners whose life is transformed when she is scouted by a modelling agency in London.
From geek to chic, the awkward sixteen-year-old has no idea what she's in for as she tackles reclusive designers and impossibly high heels.
Let's meet the cast of Geek Girl...
Emily Carey as Harriet Manners
Emily Carey plays Harriet Manners, a geeky sixteen year old teenager who has spent her life trying to be invisible. But while on a school trip to London Fashion Week, her world completely changes when she gets scouted by a top model agent.
Although Harriet strives to blend in, she realizes that she is born to stand out as she balances high school and high fashion.
Emily is known for playing young versions of characters, including Diana Prince in Wonder Woman, Alicent Hightower in House of the Dragon and Lara Croft in Tomb Raider. She has also had roles in Casualty, Get Even and Anastasia: Once Upon a Time.
Liam Woodrum as Nick Park
Liam Woodrum stars as Nick Park, a handsome young supermodel who catches Harriet's eye.
Liam has previously starred in 213 Bones and Love in Zion National: A National Park Romance.
Emmanuel Imani as Wilbur Evans
Emmanuel Imani portrays Wilbur Evans, who is Harriet's modelling agent.
The actor has appeared in Riches, The Wheel Of Time, One Shot, COBRA and Criminal.
Sarah Parish as Jude Paignton
Sarah Parish is model agent extraordinaire Jude Paignton.
Sarah's acting credits include Industry, Stay Close, Cutting It, Doctor Who, Merlin, Peak Practice and many more.
Tim Downie as Richard Manners
Tim Downie plays Harriet's father, Richard Manners.
He is known for his roles in Toast of London, Outlander, Upstart Crow, Paddington and The King's Speech.
Zac Looker as Toby Pilgrim
Zac Looker stars as Toby Pilgrim, one of Harriet's best friends who is also her stalker.
Zac is a rising star, having made appearances in A Kind of Spark and Invasion.
Jemima Rooper as Annabel Manners
Jemima Rooper takes on the role of lawyer Annabel Manners, Harriet's stepmother and Richard's second wife.
Jemima began her career as a child actress and has gone on to star in a number of film and TV shows, including The Black Dahlia, The Inheritance, Atlantis, Kinky Boots, The Split and The F Word.
Sandra Yi Sencindiver as Yuji Lee
Sandra Yi Sencindiver plays iconic fashion designer Yuji Lee.
Sandra has previously starred in The Wheel of Time, Foundation, The Bridge and has been cast in the upcoming Alien television series.
Daisy Jelley as Poppy Hepple-Cartwright
Daisy Jelley is Poppy Hepple-Cartwright, the supermodel It Girl who wages a war with Harriet when she threatens to take her crown.
You may know Daisy from How to Date Billy Walsh, How to Have Sex and The Faceless Lady.
Rochelle Harrington as Natalie Grey
Rochelle Harrington makes her Netflix debut as Natalie Grey, Harriet's childhood best friend.
This is Rochelle's first TV project after treading the boards in The Addams Family, Shrek the Musical and Mean Girls, as well as appearing in the short film Children in the Night.
Who else stars in Geek Girl?
Also starring in Geek Girl are...
- Hersha Verity as Maia
- Leomie Anderson as Tuesday Belle
- James Murray as Mr Fiennes
- Alana Boden as Miss Lord
- Bimini Bon Boulash as The Curator
- Mia Jenkins as Lexi Roberts
- James Craven as Ollie
- Madeleine Pierce as Liv
- Hebe Beardsall as Betty
- Matthew Jordan as Filip
Geek Girl is available to watch on Netflix from Thursday, May 30.
