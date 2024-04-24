Geek Girl: release date, cast, plot and everything we know

Geek Girl is an upcoming Netflix adaptation of Holly Smale's coming-of-age book series which tells the story of geeky teenager Harriet Manners whose world is turned upside down when she catches the eye of a modelling agent while on a school trip to London Fashion Week.

The awkward sixteen year old embarks on a life-changing journey as she balances high school and high fashion.

House of the Dragon star Emily Carey takes on the lead role of Harriet Manners whose life is completely transformed when she's chosen to be in a popular fashion advertisement campaign.

Here's everything we know about Geek Girl...

All ten episodes of Geek Girl will be released worldwide on Netflix on Thursday, May 30.

The series will debut in Canada on Thursday, May 30 on streaming platform STACKTV.

Harriet Manners (Emily Carey) laughing with Nick Park (Liam Woodrum). (Image credit: Netflix)

Geek Girl cast

Emily Carey, who has appeared in Wonder Woman, House of the Dragon and Tomb Raider, plays the lead character Harriet Manners.

The all-star cast includes: Emmanuel Imani (Riches, The Wheel Of Time) as Wilbur Evans, Sarah Parish (Industry, Stay Close) as Jude Paignton, Liam Woodrum (Love In Zion National) as Nick Park and Tim Downie (Outlander, Paddington) as Richard Manners.

Also starring in the series are Zac Looker (A Kind of Spark) as Toby Pilgrim, Jemima Rooper (Flowers in the Attic: The Origin) as Annabel Manners, Sandra Yi Sencindiver (Foundation, The Wheel of Time) as Yuji Lee, Daisy Jelley (London Kills) as Poppy Hepple-Cartwright and Rochelle Harrington makes her Netflix debut as Natalie Grey.

Tim Downie as Richard Manners, Rochelle Harrington as Natalie Grey, Emily Carey as Harriet Manners, Hersha Verity as Maia and Jemima Rooper as Annabel Manners in Geek Girl. (Image credit: Netflix)

Geek Girl plot

Sixteen year old Harriet Manners has spent her life trying to be invisible and blend in seamlessly, but there's no denying she's a geek. While on a school trip to London Fashion Week, she's catapulted into the spotlight when she captures the attention of a modelling agent.

The plot synopsis reads: "Tightly wound agents, reclusive designers, impossibly high heels, and a handsome young supermodel with a great smile — socially awkward Harriet has no idea what she’s in for."

Harriet embarks on a modelling career. (Image credit: Netflix)

Is there a trailer for Geek Girl?

There is currently no trailer out for Geek Girl but we will update this guide as soon as one has been announced.