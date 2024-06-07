Geek Girl episode 3 recap: Could Harriet and Nick become more than just friends?

Geek Girl is a Netflix adaptation of Holly Smale's coming-of-age book series which tells the story of geeky teen Harriet Manners whose life is transformed when she is scouted by a modelling agency in London.

Here's everything that happened in episode 3...

The third episode opens with Harriet now fully invested in becoming a model and is practicing her poses in the mirror for her meeting at Infinity later on. Harriet wants to make a good impression and so plays around with the outfit that Nat said she would wear and covers what she has on with her dad's trench coat.

As Harriet heads to the Infinity offices with her dad and Annabel, Nat is also there with her mum. Harriet is nervous, realizing she wants this to work out so much more than she thought and is worrying about her outfit.

Harriet's dad gets a call from work chasing a pitch again, but he is distracted by the fact they are taking Harriet to the modeling agency and seems uninterested in work.

Nat asks Harriet what she is wearing and panics when she realizes Harriet has gone off-piste with her clothes. It isn't until everyone else has gone inside and Harriet takes a moment to gather her thoughts outside the offices that she takes her coat off and we see she is wearing a spider costume from Halloween.

But as she panics about what she is wearing, Nick turns up and the pair chat easily... and even Harriet's spider costume is enough to put him off. He gives her advice on how to pose for the camera, telling her that she can stand however she likes as long as she 'owns it'.

Harriet and Nick arrive at the offices and everyone is shocked to see them together looking so friendly, especially Harriet's dad who is bemused to see her with 'a boy'!

Nick doesn't seem phased by Harriet's spider costume. (Image credit: Ray Burmiston/Netflix)

Wilbur does his best sales pitch, trying to get Harriet to sign on the dotted line and become an Infinity model. But while Nat's mum is keen to sign her daughter up, Annabel isn't keen when she realizes that this will affect Harriet's school work and she tells her that it's a no, upsetting both Harriet and Wilbur. Harriet's dad remains silent, clearly used to Annabel making the decisions.

On the Uber Boat home, Harriet and Nat come up with a plan to make Annabel change her mind about Harriet sighing to be an Infinity model... meanwhile Poppy has arrived at Nick's house to do their fake romance post of the day for the drinks company that they are working for.

However, Nick tells her that he is sick of their fake relationship and wants out... hurt, Poppy tries to get in there first and tells Nick that she finds him boring and generic, hurting his feelings and making him even more determined that they should just be friends. But as they hug and agree to end their showmance, Poppy takes another sneaky selfie of them both for her Instagram page.

Wilbur is desperate to sign Harriet to Infinity. (Image credit: Netflix)

Back at school and back to reality, Harriet sees Toby and he asks how she is after Lexi's bullying the day before. But Harriet now has bigger things to worry about - like how to get Annabelle to let her sign to Infinity.

In their textiles class, Harriet and Nat work on their plan, which they are going to put into action at Harriet's dad's 40th birthday party later that day.

As the party gets underway, Harriet makes a speech with Nat's help about how you can dedicate yourself to school work while also living your dream... just look at Emma Watson for instance! However, her plan falls flat and her dad is bemused by the whole thing while Annabelle is cross she has ruined her dad's party.

But while Nat thinks that is the end of it and they have lost their last chance of modeling together, Harriet is determined that she will still sign with Inifinity and tells Nat that she is coming with her to the casting whether Annabelle likes it or not...

All episodes of Geek Girl are available to watch on Netflix worldwide now.