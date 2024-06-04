Geek Girl episode one recap: Harriet's world changes forever

Geek Girl is a Netflix adaptation of Holly Smale's coming-of-age book series which tells the story of geeky teen Harriet Manners whose life is transformed when she is scouted by a modelling agency in London.

Here's everything that happened in episode one...

The first episode opens with Harriet on a fashion runway, looking every inch a supermodel. But as her voiceover says, Harriet has always tried to blend into the crowd and remain invisible at all times... that is until she was scouted by a modeling agency, and that all changed.

The episode then flashes back in time and we meet Harriet as a normal teenager. Harriet's voiceover tells us about how she has an eccentric neighbor, Toby, and we meet her best friend Nat. Nat and Harriet have been friends for years and even have matching friendship necklaces, which even Harriet admits is a bit uncool.

As we follow Harriet through her day at school we discover that she is brainy and always getting called into the head teacher's office, not to be told off, but to be commended for her work. Harriet is also the target of school queen bee Lexi Roberts and her sidekicks Oli and Liv (Olive for short) who thrive on capturing all of Harriet's clumsy mishaps by videoing them on their phones.

Nat and Harriet are getting ready for a school trip to London Fashion Week, and while Harriet can't think of anything less exciting, she is going to support Nat, who is convinced that she will be scouted by the famous fashion scout Wilbour Evans.

After racing to the school so they don't miss the coach, the best friends chat about famous fashion models, only to be interrupted by Toby, who puts his rucksack in the bag compartment above their heads. Soon his green smoothie leaks from his bag and all over their clothes, so they're forced to go and find new outfits from the school's lost property box.

Nat is fuming about her clothes once they get to London, having spent weeks deciding what she was going to wear. Now she and Harriet have to walk around London Fashion Week wearing matching lime green t-shirts and PE shorts.

As they enter the fashion show, Nat and Harriet get separated and overwhelmed by all the noise and frills, Harriet finds a display of hats and pretends to be studying them to look busy.

Everyone else takes their front-row seats and the show begins, but as Harriet tries on one of the hats, one of the designers tells her off for touching the display and as she tries to put it back she falls backwards, taking all the other displays with her and everyone turns and stares.

Mean girl Liv films Harriet's moment of humiliation and loves the fact she has caused a scene once again. However, while this is all going on, Wilbur and his assistant Poppy have spotted Harriet and are making a beeline for her.

The pair help Harriet up and take her backstage, where Harriet thinks she is in massive trouble and tries to call her stepmom Annabelle and her dad, thinking she is going to need some legal advice or bail money.

But little does she know, Wilbur doesn't want her mug shot, he wants her headshot and is convinced that she is going to be the next big thing. Slowly realizing what is happening, Harriet explains she couldn't think of anything worse than being a model and tells them that is her friend Nat's dream, not hers.

Harriet tries to make a speedy exit, and when Wilbur goes after her Toby tells him to back off. Harriet rushes out of the venue to try and find Nat, who is upset because she has met Wilbur and he turned her down saying that despite her being beautiful he was looking for something unique.

But before she makes it out the door, Harriet meets Nick Park, a handsome model who she locked eyes with earlier in the day. The pair share an awkward moment and Harriet struggles to know what to say as Nick introduces himself. Nick is clearly taken with Harriet and likes her shyness, but before they can chat more he is called away to go back to work.

Harriet heads out to find Nat and keeps the news of her being scouted from her best friend. As they get back on the coach to go back to school Wilbur watches on, telling Poppy that he has found the next big thing in the fashion world.

All episodes of Geek Girl are available to watch on Netflix worldwide now.