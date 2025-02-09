I'm loving Netflix's latest weird German series about an AI robot from the 1970s
What's Cassandra's story?
Having enjoyed the German series Kleo and Murder Mindfully on Netflix, I had high hopes for the streaming service's latest German series, Cassandra. And I've not been disappointed.
Both Kleo and Murder Mindfully, have a beautiful mix of drama and dark humor. Cassandra is just the same. From the opening scene of the six-part limited series you know things will get seriously creepy and draw you in.
The sci-fi thriller starts with a carefree man driving along in the 1970s when he's shocked to see a car has crashed into a tree. He gets out of his car and notices a woman apparently dead on the car bonnet. Then he spots a bloodied woman and a baby on a back seat. "She's here," says the woman and points at a robot lurking nearby.
In the present day, a family approaches an overgrown house, that’s clearly not been lived in for years. The little girl asks her mum why there are televisions everywhere and she replies: "It's an intelligent house. It means that a computer that was connected to it was able to help the homeowners around the house."
We learn the family is fleeing a tragedy and trying to rebuild their lives. The son, Fynn, discovers a robot, just like the one involved in the car crash, and starts working on it. You're screaming at the telly don't fix that robot!
The poor little girl, Juno, is suffering from nightmares and this situation is unlikely to improve when in the middle of the night she's woken by Cassandra, our robot, staring at her! "Creepy, but kind of cool,” is how Fynn describes Cassandra. We’d go more with creepy and kind of terrifying! We know Cassandra isn't the happy-go-lucky robot she portrays as we see her calmly suck up a rat, leaving its bloodied corpse behind.
The family goes about their lives with Cassandra watching their every move. But what’s Cassandra's story? And is she a real person? Who's the real villain in all of this?
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
It taps into society's fears over how much our tech is watching and monitoring us. Talking about her character, Cassandra, and the script's appeal, German star Lavinia Wilson says: "I thought the female characters were great. I thought the equality was great. I thought the twist was great. I thought it's surprising, that’s exactly what you want when you watch a series, that something happens that is unexpected and yet satisfying, so I’ve rarely been so taken by the story before it even started. I really wanted to do it."
It all makes for an enjoyable thriller, even if it's not quite in the league of Kleo, which I rate as one of the best series on Netflix. If you've not seen Kleo then it’s a must if you’re into spy thrillers. Star Jella Haase is amazing as East German assassin Kleo Straub, who's out for revenge in true Killing Eve style. OK, Cassandra's not quite that good, but it's still very different from most of Netflix's offerings and highly worth a watch. Meanwhile, Netflix has also just added another great series, this time from Sweden, which you also might enjoy. Called The Åre Murders, it's a stylish piece of Nordic Noir based on two books by Swedish author Viveca Sten.
Cassandra is on Netflix now.
David is the What To Watch Editor and has over 20 years of experience in television journalism. He is currently writing about the latest television and film news for What To Watch.
Before working for What To Watch, David spent many years working for TV Times magazine, interviewing some of television's most famous stars including Hollywood actor Kiefer Sutherland, singer Lionel Richie and wildlife legend Sir David Attenborough.
David started out as a writer for TV Times before becoming the title's deputy features editor and then features editor. During his time on TV Times, David also helped run the annual TV Times Awards. David is a huge Death in Paradise fan, although he's still failed to solve a case before the show's detective! He also loves James Bond and controversially thinks that Timothy Dalton was an excellent 007.
Other than watching and writing about telly, David loves playing cricket, going to the cinema, trying to improve his tennis and chasing about after his kids!
