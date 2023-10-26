Joel Dommett promises Survivor UK is 'addictive' telly

The ultimate test of brains, brawn and betrayal, Survivor UK is one of the most successful reality TV formats in the world. And now it’s returning to the UK, hosted by superfan Joel Dommett.

"Survivor is the king of reality TV," The Masked Singer host says of the show, which first aired on ITV back in 2001 for two series and is currently on its 45th outing in the US alone. "The reason it's in so many territories around the world is because it’s so pure... and addictive.

"My wife Hannah binge-watched the Australian version while I was away filming and became more of a mega fan than me!"

The BBC reboot sees 18 castaways marooned in the Dominican Republic where they must outwit, outplay and outlast their rivals. Split into two tribes, they’ll fend for themselves while competing in physical and mental challenges to win rewards and immunity from elimination at Tribal Council. The last one standing is declared ‘Sole Survivor’ winning £100,000 cash.

Here Joel, 38, throws down the gauntlet…

For those who don’t know, what IS Survivor?

"Survivor sees people surviving life on an island, trying not to get voted off in order to win £100,000 — but added to that are the alliances, the friendships, reward challenges and, of course, immunity challenges to avoid elimination. There are so many layers to this show - it’s like a mad, delicious onion!"

A tale of two tribes: La Nena (blue) and Caleton (orange) go head-to-head in challenges. (Image credit: BBC)

How does Survivor UK compare to the many other versions around the world?

"It’s more similar to the Australian version than the original UK version from over 20 years ago, so it's definitely been updated. I'm very aware that US host Jeff Probst and Australian Survivor host Jonathan LaPaglia are much loved. So I wanted to be myself but also ensure that people who love the show already will like what I do with it."

What was it like filming on location in the Dominican Republic?

"Filming in such a remote location was really tough — the suits I wear on The Masked Singer wouldn't have lasted a second! So, before Christmas, viewers will see me more ‘down and dirty’ on Survivor; I grow out my beard, have greasy hair and wear tight T-shirts. Then, after Christmas, the sparkly suits, shiny shoes, slicked-back hair and weird creatures are back!"

In the first episode, we meet the 18 castaways fighting for survival. Who stood out?

"Our castaways don't rest for the entire 34 days of the competition; our producers really put them through the wringer. They’re sleep deprived, starving hungry and it's fascinating to watch how they navigate that. The ones you initially think: 'They’re really strong, they're gonna win it' almost always don't. That’s because those huge in stature, might be great at physical challenges, but often aren’t as good at the mind games involved."

The game is on: Castaways have to fight - literally - for survival. (Image credit: BBC)

How much is Survivor about forming alliances and avoiding conflict as it is about physical and mental agility?

"I would say 50/50. Or maybe 60/40. It’s a bit of a balancing act in that you want to be popular and good at challenges - but if you're really well liked in camp, and keep winning challenges, there’s a chance you could win the whole thing, which may put you in the firing line to be voted off! If you're clever, you try and hold onto those players for a while, then get them voted out at the right time, so they don't beat you. It’s survival of the 'cleverest' really."

Each week, you preside over reward challenges and the immunity challenge, where the losing side goes to Tribal Council and one of that team is voted off by their fellow castaways…

"My job at Tribal Council is to stir the pot! It’s to help the castaways air their grievances as we all sit around a campfire and I ask difficult questions they might not want to ask themselves. It’s like having an almost religious experience with these people that you get to know really well, so Tribal Council can be emotional, especially when I have to snuff out the eliminated contestant’s torch. I didn’t get to take the snake snuffer home, though. I'm livid about that!"

The losers of the immunity challenge must meet Joel at Tribal Council, where one castaway is eliminated. (Image credit: BBC)

This isn’t the last we see of the eliminated contestants, though, is it?

"No. Halfway through the competition the two tribes merge, with the castaways now fighting for themselves to win the £100,000. But, in an exciting twist, those who are voted off, then form a jury, who decide who wins in the end. So, if you're in that final 10, you've got to vote off people without upsetting them too much, as they’ll be the ones deciding your fate."

If you were a castaway, what would your survival strategy be?

"I’d be absolutely awful! I reckon I'd be alright at the physical challenges but not the mind games. I'm an insecure stand-up comedian with a natural disposition to be friendly to people, so it would be hard for me to live in a tiny space, where you don't leave each other’s side for a minute, while trying to figure out who wants to vote you out. I’d become a paranoid mess!"

Joel gets suited and booted for The Masked Singer. (Image credit: Bandicoot TV)

Finally, did you learn any survival skills on this show that helped prepare you for fatherhood?

"None of the life skills I’ve gathered in showbusiness help me with being a father. I love doing stand-up and my TV work but I'm really excited to now have something that trumps all of that and feel lucky I’m at a point in my career where I can concentrate on being a good dad and good husband. I'm looking forward to the day my son can join me in incredible places for Survivor or come along to The Masked Singer, where he’ll watch as I stand on stage next to a giant octopus and say: ‘That’s my dad'!"

(Image credit: BBC)

Survivor returns on Saturday October 28 at 8.25 pm and continues Sunday at 8 pm on BBC One.