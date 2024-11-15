Lacey Chabert's Netflix Christmas movie Hot Frosty is a nice amount of naughty

News that Lacey Chabert, Hallmark Channel's Queen of Christmas, was making a Netflix Christmas movie caused quite a stir, but when it comes to Hot Frosty, there's no question that "the more the merrier" is the rule of thumb.

If you're wondering about the biggest difference between Netflix and Hallmark Christmas movies, we have two words for you: red scarf. Yep. Red scarf. It's not everyday a snowman comes to life and goes streaking through the town square with only a red scarf covering his yule log. (I mean, it's not like snowmen are wearing pants, after all!)

Chabert shines as Kathy, a widow and cafe owner who is still grieving the loss of her beloved husband. She places a scarf on a snowman one night and lo and behold he came to life that day, er, night. Dustin Milligan's Jack is instantly endearing as the smolderingly sexy snowman who melts Kathy's heart.

Like many Christmas movies, reality is the first thing to go out the window in Hot Frosty. Kathy seems to be the only one who thinks it's odd that a snowman seems to have come to life and is winning over the entire town, aside from the suspicious Sheriff (Craig Robinson).

Whereas Hallmark Christmas movies are known for being heartwarming yet squeaky clean with a predictably happy ending, Hot Frosty proves that Netflix Christmas movies are equally heartwarming with a naughty twist. Jack's adventure in the buff is not something you'd ever see in a Hallmark movie, but it totally works in Hot Frosty. The writing in Netflix Christmas movies is a tad bit wittier (again, with a naughty twist) and Chabert, known as Hallmark's leading lady and the star of over a dozen Hallmark Christmas movies, is given space to step outside the box and deliver a few double entendres without sacrificing her universal appeal as the Queen of Christmas.

I've lost count of how many Christmas movies I've watched over the years, including dozens upon dozens of Hallmark Christmas movies. Despite my love for the tried and true Hallmark Christmas movie formula, there's plenty of room for movies that toe the line, which is probably why the irreverent-but-charming National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation is one of my all-time favorites.

And fear not: Lacey Chabert isn't leaving Hallmark Channel any time soon; you can catch her in The Christmas Quest on December 1. But if you're looking to turn up the heat with another Netflix Christmas movie, be sure to watch Chad Michael Murray in The Merry Gentlemen (aka the Christmas movie about the all-male revue) on November 20.

Hot Frosty is now streaming exclusively on Netflix, subscription required to watch.