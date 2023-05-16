Matt Willis: Fighting Addiction — release date, premise and all we know

Matt Willis: Fighting Addiction is a new, raw documentary that follows the Busted musician as he opens up about his struggles with substance abuse.

The BBC documentary follows the singer as he opens up about his past explaining how it has pushed him to the edge, and his daily struggle to keep himself clean and sober. He also speaks about the fear of relapse and the pressure that puts on himself and his family.

In a new teaser, Matt has spoken about his wife Emma, and how he was worried his addiction would cause her to leave. He said: "I thought she would leave me many, many times.

"I’m so grateful she didn’t and that she could see something in our relationship that was worth holding on to. And it was — we have three kids and we’re very happy."

Here's everything you need to know about Matt Willis: Fighting Addiction.

Matt's documentary airs at 9 pm on Wednesday, May 17 on BBC One. It will also be available on demand via BBC iPlayer.

Matt Willis: Fighting Addiction premise

Matt's new documentary will shed light on some of the struggles he's faced when it comes to drugs and alcohol, and how it's had a negative effect on his career and relationships.

According to the BBC: "The film looks back at some of Matt’s darkest days as he begins to explore what could be behind his addiction. Through meeting and talking with others, he tries to understand why he and fellow addicts become dependent on drugs and alcohol, what help is available, and what the latest developments in treatment are. Matt and his brother revisit their childhood home to see if the roots of his addictions can be found in their past.

"He visits the rehab unit on the south coast that made a real difference to his recovery and where he spent four weeks in 2008 before his marriage to Emma Willis, coming out the day before his wedding, clean and sober.

"He joins a meeting at the centre, talking with current clients about their addiction and recovery experiences. Matt also travels to Imperial College London to meet a research team who are studying the differences between the brains of people in addiction and those of people who aren’t, and looks at treatments to help people in the long and often difficult road to recovery."

Matt's wife Emma features heavily in the documentary. (Image credit: BBC)

They add: "As well as his personal journey, the film captures the unwavering support Matt has from his bandmates, friends and family, in particular his wife Emma. Together, he and Emma travel to a leading charity in Glasgow that supports the relatives of addicts. Here, they meet the children, parents and spouses of people struggling with addictions."

Is there a trailer?

Yes, a short trailer has been released and it shows Matt reflecting on his experiences, particularly his fear of relapse and the potential disastrous effects of it.

You can watch the 20 second teaser below.