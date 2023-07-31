Meet the Big Brother season 25 cast: who are the houseguests?
Big Brother season 25 is a milestone.
It's time to meet the 16 houseguests who are joining Big Brother season 25. Since this is a milestone year for Big Brother we can only imagine that this group of houseguests will be faced with some of the biggest challenges and twists in the history of the series.
In case you need a refresher, here's what Big Brother is all about:
"Big Brother follows a group of people living together in a house outfitted with 94 HD cameras and 113 microphones recording their every move 24 hours a day. Each week, someone will be voted out of the house, with the last remaining Houseguest receiving the grand prize of $750,000."
This year's houseguests are a cross-section of age, gender and backgrounds. There's a Deaflympics gold medalist, a physician and a political strategist, and one of the houseguests is the son of a Survivor legend.
We can only imagine what's in store for the houseguests this season, so let's take a moment to learn more about who they are and where they're from.
Introducing the #BB25 houseguests… there are endless possibilities awaiting them 👀 pic.twitter.com/rMjGMnCly8July 31, 2023
America Lopez
Hometown: Edinburg, Texas
Current City: Brooklyn, New York
Occupation: Medical receptionist
Blue Kim
Hometown: Riverside, Calif.
Current City: New York City
Occupation: Brand Strategist
Bowie Jane
Bowie is the first Australian contestant. #bb25 pic.twitter.com/nOkJSQ1fqCJuly 31, 2023
Hometown: Melbourne, Australia
Current City: Los Angeles
Occupation: Barrister/DJ
Cameron Hardin
Cameron says he’s a superfan and has auditioned 5 or 6 times before. #bb25 pic.twitter.com/u2InlGG4PDJuly 31, 2023
Hometown: Eastman, Ga.
Occupation: Stay-at-home dad
Cory Wurtenberger
Hometown: Weston, Fla.
Occupation: College student
Felicia Cannon
Hometown: Tacoma, Wash.
Current City: Kennesaw, Ga.
Occupation: Real estate agent
Hisam Goueli
Hometown: Minneapolis, Minn.
Current City: Seattle
Occupation: Geriatric physician
Izzy Gleicher
Hometown: New York City
Occupation: Professional flutist
Jag Bains
Hometown: Omak, Wash.
Occupation: Truck company owner
Jared Fields
Cirie's son Jared says he doesn't plan on telling anyone his mom is a #Survivor legend. #bb25 pic.twitter.com/MjQZGxIWzcJuly 31, 2023
Hometown: Norwalk, Conn.
Occupation: Exterminator
Kirsten Elwin
Hometown: Orlando, Fla., via Dominica
Current City: Houston, Texas
Occupation: Molecular biologist
Luke Valentine
Hometown: Weston, Fla.
Current City: Coral Springs, Fla.
Occupation: Illustrator
Matt Klotz
Hometown: Cameron Park, Calif.
Current City: Baton Rouge, La.
Occupation: Deaflympics gold medalist
Mecole Hayes
Hometown: St. Louis
Current City: Upper Marlboro, Md.
Occupation: Political consultant
Red Utley
Hometown: Gatlinburg, Tenn.
Occupation: Sales
Reilly Smedley
Hometown: Portland, Maine
Current City: Nashville, Tenn.
Occupation: Bartender
Big Brother premieres Wednesday, August 2. Beginning Sunday, August 6, the series will air three times per week on Sundays and Wednesdays at 8 pm ET/PT and live on Thursdays (delayed on the West Coast) 9 pm ET/PT.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Sarabeth joined the Watch to Watch team in May 2022. An avid TV and movie fan, her perennial favorites are The Walking Dead, American Horror Story, true crime documentaries on Netflix and anything from Passionflix. You’ve Got Mail, Ocean's Eleven and Signs are movies that she can watch all day long. She's also a huge baseball fan, and hockey is a new favorite.
When she's not working, Sarabeth hosts the My Nights Are Booked Podcast and a blog dedicated to books and interviews with authors and actors. She also published her first novel, Once Upon an Interview, in 2022.