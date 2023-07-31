Meet the Big Brother season 25 cast: who are the houseguests?

It's time to meet the 16 houseguests who are joining Big Brother season 25. Since this is a milestone year for Big Brother we can only imagine that this group of houseguests will be faced with some of the biggest challenges and twists in the history of the series.

In case you need a refresher, here's what Big Brother is all about:

"Big Brother follows a group of people living together in a house outfitted with 94 HD cameras and 113 microphones recording their every move 24 hours a day. Each week, someone will be voted out of the house, with the last remaining Houseguest receiving the grand prize of $750,000."

This year's houseguests are a cross-section of age, gender and backgrounds. There's a Deaflympics gold medalist, a physician and a political strategist, and one of the houseguests is the son of a Survivor legend.

We can only imagine what's in store for the houseguests this season, so let's take a moment to learn more about who they are and where they're from.

Introducing the #BB25 houseguests… there are endless possibilities awaiting them 👀

America Lopez

America Lopez in Big Brother season 25 (Image credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS)

Hometown: Edinburg, Texas

Current City: Brooklyn, New York

Occupation: Medical receptionist

Blue Kim

Blue Kim in Big Brother season 25 (Image credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS)

Hometown: Riverside, Calif.

Current City: New York City

Occupation: Brand Strategist

Bowie Jane

Bowie Jane in Big Brother season 25 (Image credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS)

Bowie is the first Australian contestant. #bb25

Hometown: Melbourne, Australia

Current City: Los Angeles

Occupation: Barrister/DJ

Cameron Hardin

Cameron Hardin in Big Brother season 25 (Image credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS)

Cameron says he's a superfan and has auditioned 5 or 6 times before. #bb25

Hometown: Eastman, Ga.

Occupation: Stay-at-home dad

Cory Wurtenberger

Cory Wurtenberger in Big Brother season 25 (Image credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS)

Hometown: Weston, Fla.

Occupation: College student

Felicia Cannon

Felicia Cannon in Big Brother season 25 (Image credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS)

Hometown: Tacoma, Wash.

Current City: Kennesaw, Ga.

Occupation: Real estate agent

Hisam Goueli

Hisam Goueli in Big Brother season 25 (Image credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS)

Hometown: Minneapolis, Minn.

Current City: Seattle

Occupation: Geriatric physician

Izzy Gleicher

Izzy Gleicher in Big Brother season 25 (Image credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS)

Hometown: New York City

Occupation: Professional flutist

Jag Bains

Jag Bains in Big Brother season 25 (Image credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS)

Hometown: Omak, Wash.

Occupation: Truck company owner

Jared Fields

Jared Fields in Big Brother season 25 (Image credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS)

Cirie's son Jared says he doesn't plan on telling anyone his mom is a #Survivor legend. #bb25

Hometown: Norwalk, Conn.

Occupation: Exterminator

Kirsten Elwin

Kirsten Elwin in Big Brother season 25 (Image credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS)

Hometown: Orlando, Fla., via Dominica

Current City: Houston, Texas

Occupation: Molecular biologist

Luke Valentine

Luke Valentine in Big Brother season 25 (Image credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS)

Hometown: Weston, Fla.

Current City: Coral Springs, Fla.

Occupation: Illustrator

Matt Klotz

Matt Klotz in Big Brother season 25 (Image credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS)

Hometown: Cameron Park, Calif.

Current City: Baton Rouge, La.

Occupation: Deaflympics gold medalist

Mecole Hayes

Mecole Hayes in Big Brother season 25 (Image credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS)

Hometown: St. Louis

Current City: Upper Marlboro, Md.

Occupation: Political consultant

Red Utley

Red Utley in Big Brother season 25 (Image credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS)

Hometown: Gatlinburg, Tenn.

Occupation: Sales

Reilly Smedley

Reilly Smedley in Big Brother season 25 (Image credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS)

Hometown: Portland, Maine

Current City: Nashville, Tenn.

Occupation: Bartender

Big Brother premieres Wednesday, August 2. Beginning Sunday, August 6, the series will air three times per week on Sundays and Wednesdays at 8 pm ET/PT and live on Thursdays (delayed on the West Coast) 9 pm ET/PT.