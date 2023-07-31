Meet the Big Brother season 25 cast: who are the houseguests?

By Sarabeth Pollock
published

Big Brother season 25 is a milestone.

Jared Fields, Bowie Jane Ball and Matt Klotz on Big Brother
Jared Fields, Bowie Jane Ball and Matt Klotz on Big Brother (Image credit: CBS)

It's time to meet the 16 houseguests who are joining Big Brother season 25. Since this is a milestone year for Big Brother we can only imagine that this group of houseguests will be faced with some of the biggest challenges and twists in the history of the series. 

In case you need a refresher, here's what Big Brother is all about: 

"Big Brother follows a group of people living together in a house outfitted with 94 HD cameras and 113 microphones recording their every move 24 hours a day. Each week, someone will be voted out of the house, with the last remaining Houseguest receiving the grand prize of $750,000."

This year's houseguests are a cross-section of age, gender and backgrounds. There's a Deaflympics gold medalist, a physician and a political strategist, and one of the houseguests is the son of a Survivor legend. 

We can only imagine what's in store for the houseguests this season, so let's take a moment to learn more about who they are and where they're from. 

America Lopez

America Lopez in Big Brother season 25

America Lopez in Big Brother season 25 (Image credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS)

Hometown: Edinburg, Texas
Current City: Brooklyn, New York
Occupation: Medical receptionist

Blue Kim

Blue Kim of Big Brother season 25

Blue Kim in Big Brother season 25 (Image credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS)

Hometown: Riverside, Calif.
Current City: New York City
Occupation: Brand Strategist

Bowie Jane

Bowie Jane in Big Brother season 25

Bowie Jane in Big Brother season 25 (Image credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS)
Hometown: Melbourne, Australia
Current City: Los Angeles
Occupation: Barrister/DJ

Cameron Hardin

Cameron Hardin in Big Brother season 25

Cameron Hardin in Big Brother season 25 (Image credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS)
Hometown: Eastman, Ga.
Occupation: Stay-at-home dad

Cory Wurtenberger

Cory Wurtenberger in Big Brother season 25

Cory Wurtenberger in Big Brother season 25 (Image credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS)

Hometown: Weston, Fla.
Occupation: College student

Felicia Cannon

Felicia Cannon on Big Brother season 25

Felicia Cannon in Big Brother season 25 (Image credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS)

Hometown: Tacoma, Wash.
Current City: Kennesaw, Ga.
Occupation: Real estate agent

Hisam Goueli

Hisam Goueli in Big Brother season 25

Hisam Goueli in Big Brother season 25 (Image credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS)

Hometown: Minneapolis, Minn.
Current City: Seattle
Occupation: Geriatric physician

Izzy Gleicher

Izzy Gleicher in Big Brother season 25

Izzy Gleicher in Big Brother season 25 (Image credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS)

Hometown: New York City
Occupation: Professional flutist

Jag Bains

Jag Bains in Big Brother season 25

Jag Bains in Big Brother season 25 (Image credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS)

Hometown: Omak, Wash.
Occupation: Truck company owner

Jared Fields

Jared Fields in Big Brother season 25

Jared Fields in Big Brother season 25 (Image credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS)
Hometown: Norwalk, Conn.
Occupation: Exterminator

Kirsten Elwin

Kirsten Elwin in Big Brother season 25

Kirsten Elwin in Big Brother season 25 (Image credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS)

Hometown: Orlando, Fla., via Dominica
Current City: Houston, Texas
Occupation: Molecular biologist

Luke Valentine

Luke Valentine in Big Brother season 25

Luke Valentine in Big Brother season 25 (Image credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS)

Hometown: Weston, Fla.
Current City: Coral Springs, Fla.
Occupation: Illustrator

Matt Klotz

Matt Klotz in Big Brother season 25

Matt Klotz in Big Brother season 25 (Image credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS)

Hometown: Cameron Park, Calif.
Current City: Baton Rouge, La.
Occupation: Deaflympics gold medalist

Mecole Hayes

Mecole Hayes in Big Brother season 25

Mecole Hayes in Big Brother season 25 (Image credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS)

Hometown: St. Louis
Current City: Upper Marlboro, Md.
Occupation: Political consultant

Red Utley

Red Utley in Big Brother season 25

Red Utley in Big Brother season 25 (Image credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS)

Hometown: Gatlinburg, Tenn.
Occupation: Sales

Reilly Smedley

Reilly Smedley in Big Brother season 25

Reilly Smedley in Big Brother season 25 (Image credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS)

Hometown: Portland, Maine
Current City: Nashville, Tenn.
Occupation: Bartender

Big Brother premieres Wednesday, August 2. Beginning Sunday, August 6, the series will air three times per week on Sundays and Wednesdays at 8 pm ET/PT and live on Thursdays (delayed on the West Coast) 9 pm ET/PT.

