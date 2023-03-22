Meet the cast of Close to Home: Murder in the Coalfield: who's who in the German mystery

There's been a coal-d blood murdered in Close to Home: Murder in the Coalfield, and someone's got to get to the bottom of it.

The German murder mystery series has just been added to Netflix, and it follows a detective who returns to his hometown to investigate the murder of a troubled woman.

Originally released in Germany at the end of 2022, the series' release on Netflix has let a whole new audience of crime fans watch the series. So let's take you through the characters.

Misel Maticevic as Maik Briegand

(Image credit: MDR)

Maik Briegand is the main character of Close to Home: Murder in the Coalfield. He's an investigator for the LKA, Germany's state police force, and his latest case sees him returning to Lauchhammer.

This east-Germany town is where he grew up, and he has lots of family and friends there, and the case sees him reunite with many of them.

Misel Maticevic is a German actor who's been in lots of movies and TV shows including In the Face of Crime, Exile and Fast Forward.

Odine Johne as Annalena Gottknecht

(Image credit: MDR)

Annalena Gottknecht is an LKA investigator working in Lauchhammer, and she has to work with Briegand as he returns to the town to investigate this newest case.

Gottknecht's known for being methodical in typing up all the details of her case, something that turns out to be very useful for her investigating skills.

Odine Johne is a German actress who's also got many credits to her name. The best-known appearance is in The Wave, which made a big splash outside Germany, and she's also been in Agnes, Nordland and Tatort.

Lucas Gregorowicz as Oliver Bartko

(Image credit: MDR)

Oliver Bartko is one of Briegand's old friends, from before he left Lauchhammer, but their reunion is anything but sweet — the homeless man swiftly becomes the main suspect in the murder.

Lucas Gregorowicz has been in TV shows like SS-GB, 4 Against Z and Generation War, as well as some movies like Soul Kitchen and Future is a Lonely Place.

Uwe Preuss as Karl Briegand

(Image credit: MDR)

Karl is the father of Maik, but that's not the only way he's connected to the main character. Many years before the events of Close to Home: Murder in the Coalfield, he had to investigate a very similar case, which may be related.

Uwe Preuss is an actor with many credits to his name. He's been in Deutschland 89, In the Face of Crime and Toubab, and shares credits with his co-stars including Gregoriwicz with Police Call 110 and Johne in Tatort.