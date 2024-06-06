Meet The Contractor cast: who's who in the action thriller on Netflix

While action movie The Contractor was poorly received by cinema-goers when it came out in April 2022 (including in our own review), it's become a lot more popular after hitting the Netflix library on Tuesday, June 2.

The Contractor is about a Special Forces soldier who's released from duty due to an injury. In order to make ends meet he joins a private military company but finds that his attempts to save his family from money trouble he may actually be risking their lives.

If you've watched The Contractor, or have even seen promotional material about it, you'll know that it has a fair few famous faces which make up its cast.

So let's meet the cast of The Contractor so you can figure out where you know them from.

Chris Pine as James Harper

(Image credit: STX Films/Paramount)

James Harper is a former Special Forces soldier, who made the mistake of using steroids to try and treat a knee injury sustained in the line of duty, which got him discharged from the army. Now, he's on the hunt for another way to support his family.

Playing Harper is Chris Pine, one of the many famous Hollywood Chrises working right now, who you'll almost definitely recognize. You may have seen him star as Captain Kirk in the recent Star Trek movies, Jack Ryan in Shadow Recruit, Edgin in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, Steve in the two Wonder Woman movies or as Robert the Bruce in Outlaw King.

Pine recently directed his first movie in the form of Poolman, which he also produced and co-wrote.

Ben Foster as Mike

(Image credit: STXfilms)

Harper's best friend is Mike, another veteran who used to be in the same situation as Harper. He's the one who helps set up his friend with a job, and also accompanies him through much of his subsequent adventures.

Mike is played by Ben Foster, a Hollywood actor who specializes in playing co-leads or supporting stars. He's been in the modern remake of 3:10 to Yuma, Leave No Trace, The Messenger, Medieval, Hostiles, Warcraft, The Finest Hours, Lone Survivor, Kill Your Darlings and a lot more.

Foster previously starred with Chris Pine in the Oscar-nominated Hell or High Water, where they play brothers who rob banks in order to save the family ranch.

Kiefer Sutherland as Rusty

(Image credit: STXfilms)

Rusty is in charge of the private military group which Harper joins once leaving the Special Forces. He's a fellow veteran who ostensibly wants to support Harper and Mike and other veterans, but he may have other priorities as well.

The next entry in our A-tier cast is Kiefer Sutherland, who's arguably more famous from TV than from movies after playing the lead of Jack Bauer in 24 and Tom Kirkman in Designated Survivor. He's been in plenty of classic movies though including Young Guns, The Lost Boys and A Few Good Men, and also video games like Metal Gear Solid V.

Sutherland also tours and releases country music and has gained acclaim outside acting for these songs.

Gillian Jacobs as Brianne Harper

(Image credit: STXfilms)

Brianne is our lead character's partner, and it's for her that Harper is fighting to make a livelihood.

Gillain Jacobs is an actress best known for being one of the leads in beloved comedy series Community, where she plays Britta Perry, but more recently you may have also seen her in Netflix Originals like Transatlantic, Fear Street and Love. She's also voice acted for several shows like Invincible, Ten Year Old Tom and Star Trek: Lower Decks.

Eddie Marsan as Virgil

(Image credit: STXfilms)

Virgil is one of the allies who Harper makes during his quest, after the stranger heals an infection in Harper's knee and harbours him from pursuers.

Eddie Marsan is a British actor who's been in lots of movies and TV shows including Sherlock Holmes and its sequel, The Winter King, Deadpool 2, The World's End, V for Vendetta and Snow White and the Huntsman.