Meet The End We Start From cast: who's who in the post-apocalyptic adventure

New British survival movie The End We Start From is proving incredibly popular on Netflix, becoming one of the most-watched movies on Netflix UK within a week of its being added. If you've seen the movie, you might have recognized some familiar faces in its cast list.

The End We Start From takes place in a Britain beset by an environmental disaster as it just won't stop raining, causing flooding. People are being displaced as food runs out and tensions rise, and as this goes on, a mother tries to find a safe place to take her newborn baby.

The cast list includes loads of famous British actors, even if it's just in very small roles, so watching the movie is a who's who in big names. If you recognized someone but don't know what from, we'll help you out, as here's who's who in The End We Start From.

Most of the characters in the movie don't have a name, which is why we've just listed the actors' names, as while the credits give them letter identifiers it's not very useful!

Jodie Comer

(Image credit: Signature Entertainment)

The lead of the movie is Jodie Comer, who plays a mother trying to find a safe haven for her and her newborn baby

Jodie Comer is perhaps best known for playing one of the main characters in Killing Eve, Villanelle as well as Marguerite in Ridley Scott's The Last Duel and Millie in Free Guy. She's also acclaimed for her stage work from Prima Facie.

Comer is also set to star in another British post-apocalypse movie, 28 Years Later, very soon.

Joel Fry

(Image credit: Signature Entertainment)

Playing Jodie Comer's partner, and the father of her child, is Joel Fry. He's an engineer who's supportive of his family, but is weighed down by the toll of what happens.

Fry has been in a few hit TV shows like Game of Thrones, Our Flag Means Death and Trollied, and has also stared in a few movies like Bank of Dave, In the Earth and Yesterday.

Nina Sosanya

Nina Sosanya plays Joel Fry's characters mother. She was a bit of a hoarder from before the world went wet, which means she has lots of supplies that can help her community survive.

Sosanya's biggest movie is Love Actually, where she plays Annie, and more recently she's been in series like His Dark Materials, Good Omens, Moon and Me and Marcella. She was in Killing Eve with Comer and W1A with Fry.

Mark Strong

Mark Strong is in the movie as the father of Joel Fry's character, married to Nina Sosanya's character, and his fate is intertwined with his wife's.

Strong has a long career on the screens with his biggest roles including 1917, the Kingsmen movies, Stardust, RocknRolla, Sherlock Holmes, Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, and the list goes on.

He's also set to appear in an upcoming Dune TV show and Batman series The Penguin.

Katherine Waterston

(Image credit: Signature Entertainment)

Katherine Waterston plays another mother whom Jodie Comer's character befriends at a shelter. They team up to find a commune and go on a journey together, eventually forging a very strong bond.

Waterston has been in quite a few big movies. These include the Fantastic Beasts movies as well as Steve Jobs, Alien: Covenant, The Current War, Logan Lucky and Inherent Vice.

Phillipa Peak

Phillipa Peak plays the owner of an island commune that Jodie Comer's character flees to. She doesn't like the commune to be in contact with the rest of Britain, going so far as to stop people listening to the radio.

Peak is mainly known as a British soap star having had recurring roles in both Emmerdale and EastEnders, and smaller roles in Doctors and Casualty too. Recently she's been in The Marlow Murder Club on TV.

Benedict Cumberbatch

(Image credit: Signature Entertainment)

Benedict Cumberbatch plans a man that Jodie Comer's character comes across in his travels, who's travelling in the opposite direction to them. He helps them better understand what it's like living in the communes, and has a sad backstory of his own.

Of all the actors on this list, Benedict Cumberbatch is the one who needs least introduction. He's been in everything from Sherlock to Star Trek, The Hobbit, loads of the Marvel movies and several non-franchise hits too like The Power of the Dog, The Imitation Game and The Current War.