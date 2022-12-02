Meet the Somebody cast: who's who in the Netflix Korean thriller series

Here's everything you need to know about the Somebody cast.

Sitting somewhere between American Psycho, You, and Black Mirror, Korean drama Somebody is a thrilling new psychological series from Netflix.

Directed by Jung Ji-woo — whose previous work includes the films Happy End (1999) and A Muse (2012) — this twisted serial killer drama will have you instantly hooked. Somebody focuses on a woman named Kim Sum — a shy and withdrawn developer who is responsible for creating the social connecting app, “Somebody.”

When Sum becomes aware of a series of violent incidents connected to the app, she takes it upon herself to investigate. However, after narrowing down the suspects she accidentally matches with the handsome but aloof Sung Yun-oh — who she learns is the killer she was looking for. Drawn into his web of deceit and murder, Sum finds herself torn between her unexplainable and unlikely connection with Yun-oh, and his dark and dangerous secret. While they initially appear to be polar opposites, as their relationship develops, however, Yun-oh unlocks a darker side to Sum that proves they might not be so different after all.

Let’s take a closer look at who the main characters are in the Somebody cast.

Somebody cast: Kim Young-kwang as Sung Yun-oh

(Image credit: Netflix)

The main antagonist of Somebody, Sung Yun-oh is an intriguing character who deliberately does not give much away about himself. After he meets Sum, his psychopathic tendencies are revealed and the chilling truth about his extreme personality comes to the light. Below the surface, Yun-oh has the desire to be seen and understood — something that helps him to connect with Sum — but this manifests in disturbing ways with him using the “Somebody” app to find his victims.

Where else have you seen Kim Young-kwang? An actor and model, Kim Young-kwang has appeared in a number of films including, Runway Cop (2012), and The Soul-Mate (2018), and television dramas including The Guardians (2017) and The Secret Life of My Secretary (2019).

Kang Hae-lim as Kim Sum

(Image credit: Netflix)

Kim Sum is the main protagonist in Somebody. As the developer of the titular app, she has incredible talent and proficiency with artificial intelligence technology, however, she struggles to connect with others. Sum has Asperger's syndrome — meaning she can’t always understand and communicate emotions, which makes relationships difficult. While her work is dedicated to helping others connect, Sum lacks connections beyond her select circle of estranged friends — but that all changes when she meets Yun-oh.

Where else have you seen Kang Hae-lim? Somebody marks the Netflix debut for newcomer Kang Hae-lim. She previously appeared in TV series Govengers (2018), and had small supporting rolls in Live On (2020) and Idol Fever (2017).

Kim Su-yeon as Yeong Gi-eun

(Image credit: Netflix)

While it is evident that Sum doesn’t have many friends, perhaps her closest is Yeong Gi-eun — a disabled police officer. How they became friends is left a mystery, but they have known each other for around 10 years, and it is Gi-eun who investigates the murders committed by Sung Yun-oh after she encounters the killer herself.

Where else have you seen Kim Su-yeon? This is Kim Su-yeon’s first television role, but based on her performance in Somebody, it is unlikely to be the last.

Kim Yong-ji as Im Mok-won

(Image credit: Netflix)

One of the key supporting characters, Im Mok-won is a friend of Yeong Gi-eun — and by association is also friends with Sum — who becomes involved in trying to solve the “Somebody” app murders alongside Gi-eun. Mok-won is a shaman and very open about being a lesbian, and while her beliefs dictate that she should be celibate, she opts for a more promiscuous lifestyle.

Where else have you seen Kim Yong-ji? Korean actress Kim Yong-ji has previously appeared in a number of TV series including Mr Sunshine (2018), The King: Eternal Monarch (2020), and Tale of the Nine Tailed (2020).

Who else stars in Somebody?

Other actors featured in the series include Bae Gang-hee as Kim Sum’s co-worker Lee Ha-in, Choi Yu-ha as Samantha Jung, and Lee Ji-ha as Kim Sum’s mother.

All episodes of Somebody are now available to stream on Netflix.