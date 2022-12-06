Meet the Troll cast: who's who in the Netflix movie

The Troll cast features a number of Norwegian actors, but who is everyone and who do they play in the monster movie?

At the time of writing, Troll is the number one movie on Netflix, so audiences everywhere are tuning in to the story of an ancient troll that was awakened from a mountain, causing concern for the locals.

Troll was co-written and directed by Roar Uthaug and there's a great cast attached to the project too, starring as government officials and experts trying to stop the troll before it causes irreversible damage.

Here's everything you need to know about the Troll cast.

Troll cast: Ine Marie Wilmann as Nora Tidemann

Nora Tidemann is a paleontologist who is recruited by the Norwegian government to investigate the mountain of Dovre after several protesters die. Although she grew up learning about folklore from her father, she's become a skeptic later in life and at first is dubious about the existence of trolls.

She's played by critically acclaimed Norwegian actress Ine Marie Wilmann, who is best known for her challenging and complex roles such as Charlotte in the movie Homesick and Celine in the TV show Exit.

Kim Falck as Andreas Isaksen

Andreas Isaksen is the Prime Minister's advisor and ends up getting dragged into the investigation, putting himself in harm's way while trying to follow orders from the government.

The role of Andreas is played by Kim Falck who has starred in the TV shows Kuppel 16 and Ammo. He has also worked on short films throughout his career.

Mads Sjøgård Pettersen as Captain Kristoffer Holm

Captain Kristoffer Holm is assigned to help Nora and Andreas with the mysterious troll discovery and was deployed by the military to provide professional backup.

Mads Sjøgård Pettersen is probably best known for starring in the Netflix series Home for Christmas where he played the role of Stein. He has also starred in the movie Eddie the Eagle and The 12th Man.

Gard B. Eidsvold as Tobias Tidemann

Tobias Tidemann is Nora's father and a folklore expert, who lost his job for his belief in the actual existence of mythical creatures such as trolls. However, it turns out his theories were correct and trolls did exist.

Actor Gard B. Eidsvold has over 70 acting credits including House of Norway, Hamsun, and In Order of Disappearance.

Anneke von der Lippe as Prime Minister Berit Moberg

Prime Minister Berit Moberg is in charge of the hunt for the troll, with Andreas Isaksen reporting directly to her.

She's played by Anneke von der Lippe who has starred in Pan, The Warrior's Heart and 22 July.

Who else stars in Troll?