Netflix has a clutch of wonderful lighthearted Jennifer Garner family movies including one with a Christmas twist

Originally billed as a limited series, Apple TV Plus thriller, The Last Thing He Told Me, is getting a second season. In the meantime, over on Netflix its star, Jennifer Garner, is at the heart of a clutch of lighthearted family movies including a lovely Christmas film.

Take a bow if you're a fan of The Last Thing He Told Me. You're among some of the most patient people going. No time was wasted in getting Laura Dave's New York Times number one bestseller to the screen, with the adaptation launching in April 2023. But the show was originally meant to be a limited series so things went rather quiet after the finale was screened. Fast forward to March of this year and a second season was announced. But first comes Laura Dave's follow-up novel.

The book is due to hit the shelves sometime next year, but will also come out before season two of the show, so it could all happen earlier in 2025 than originally expected. Last month saw the show's star, Jennifer Garner, posting on Instagram about being back on set with co-stars Angourie Rice and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau.

Things are clearly moving along. It could all bring Garner’s character, Hannah, closer to getting to the root of why her husband Owen (Coster-Waldau) mysteriously disappeared. In season one, she had to forge a relationship with her teenage stepdaughter Bailey (Rice) to help discover the truth and it’s a fair assumption that a crucial storyline will continue to develop. And, hinting that season two could take an even darker turn, David Morse is set to return as Owen’s father-in-law, a lawyer with sinister mob connections.

Jennifer Garner in The Adam Project (Image credit: Netflix)

It’s an emotional rollercoaster of a role for Garner and fans of her work can see her gentler side over on Netflix in a piece of perfect seasonal family viewing. It may not be set during the holiday, but 2022’s The Adam Project is a warm-hearted fantasy from Shawn Levy, which sees a time traveler coming face to face with his younger self and his family as well. Playing the stranger from the future is Garner’s regular collaborator, Ryan Reynolds, while Mark Ruffalo is his dad, but it’s Garner who is the beating heart of the film, full of understanding and compassion.

Jennifer Garner in Family Switch (Image credit: Netflix)

For more of her in a lighthearted vein, she also crops up in one of Netflix's Switch movies. Family Switch (2023) has a Christmas twist, with a family thrown into chaos just days before the holiday. Because of an unusual cosmic event, the parents — Garner and Ed Helms — swap bodies with their teenage children. And she's still on family territory in an earlier title from the streamer, Yes Day (2021), this time with Edgar Ramirez as her husband. The couple decide to stop saying no to everything and, for one day only, agree to anything their children suggest, however wild. Cue crazy times all round in both films!

The Adam Project, Family Switch and Yes Day are on Netflix in both the US and UK. The Last Thing He Told Me is on Apple TV Plus in the US and UK.