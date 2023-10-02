Nowhere cast: who's who in the Netflix survival movie

Expecting couple Mia and Nico are at the center of Nowhere.

Nowhere is a nail-biting thriller movie that follows a married couple who are trying to escape from their country, which is under a totalitarian regime and is an unsafe place to be.

But their plan to flee takes a horrifying turn and soon becomes the stuff of nightmares when Mia is swept out to sea and must fight for her life.

According to Netflix: "Nowhere begins in darkness. By nightfall, terrified families dodge armed security, helicopter searchlights, and trained dogs, as they furtively make their way through a labyrinth of shipping containers that will be loaded on delivery trucks and, with hope, sailed out to sea. For Nico and Mía, who’s pregnant with their child, this desperate escape is their only hope. A totalitarian regime has taken over their unnamed country, and European countries are joining Spain in harsh policies blocking migrants seeking refuge.

The synopsis adds: "Nothing, they believe, can be more life-threatening than the devastating circumstances they’re fleeing. But then Nico’s forced out of the shipping container by a group of armed men, and Mía is eventually the solo passenger aboard as it’s swept out to sea. As waters rise inside the bullet hole–riddled container, her first contractions begin. Over the course of the harrowing and brutal journey that ensues, Mía faces down an avalanche of dangers in an effort to find Nico and a safe harbor."

But who's in the Nowhere cast? It's small but mighty and here's everything you need to know...

Anna Castillo as Mía

(Image credit: Netflix)

Mía is the main character in Nowhere, as we spend most of the film with her when she finds herself trapped inside a shipping container with the clock ticking. Heavily pregnant and out at sea, she must do whatever it takes to survive.

Anna Castillo is known for her roles in A Perfect Story, Amar en tiempos revueltos, and Wild Flowers.

Tamar Novas as Nico

(Image credit: Netflix)

Nico is Mía's husband and the two get separated during the course of the movie. Both find themselves desperately trying to stay alive and reunite with each other, and there are countless obstacles in their way.

Tamar Novas has starred in the movie Broken Embraces and TV series The Ministry of Time prior to his role in Nowhere.

Who else stars in Nowhere?

(Image credit: Netflix)

Anna Castillo and Tamar Novas are the two top billed actors for this movie, as the story primarily centers on them, but there are some other smaller characters that make up the cast list.

Below is a list of other actors who have roles in Nowhere: