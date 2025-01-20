Out There episode 3 recap: 'It was self-defence'

This Out There episode 3 recap contains spoilers... Well that escalated quickly! Nathan's decision to flush Rhys' drugs down the toilet last time looks even more reckless than it already did, as his actions have deadly repercussions. Luckily his brother Caleb (Mark Lewis Jones) is on hand to help Johnny (Louis Ashbourne Serkis), however there's sure to be plenty of difficult questions being asked in the days to come...

We travel back 18 months to the day Rhys (Gerran Howell) first met Kenny (Josef Altin), who befriended him and settled an old score the youngster had with Bunny, by beating him half to death. It’s a vivid portrayal of how ruthless Kenny is, as if we needed it, before Johnny and Sadie (Carly Sophia-Davies) head off to meet him.

After picking them up from the station, Kenny takes them to the HQ of his operation, above a beauty parlour, where he counts up Rhys’ takings and finds him short. Johnny explains that Rhys isn’t here because he’s sorting out Bunny, whose return to dealing has affected their takings.



“Tell Rhys this better be a one off,” says Kenny. “He’s a good earner, but if the count is short again…”

However after calling Dan (Garmon Rhys) at The Raglan, Kenny starts to become suspicious of Sadie and Johnny’s story and catches them at the train station, telling them to get in his car, before taking them to the hotel.

'I want to buy your farm...'

Back on the farm, Nathan gets a visit from Simon Foley (Michael Obiora), who’s realised what the farmer took from his hotel room and admits he owes him an explanation. “I’m a third party agent carrying out feasibility studies,” he says, explaining how he scouts out plots of land all over Europe and matches them up with buyers. “I want to buy your farm,” he continues, yet won’t say who the ‘contractor’ operating the drone for him is.



Nathan heads back to the protestor’s hang-out and finds a red cagoul, like the one the drone operator has been using, in the back of Caleb’s Land Rover. “You’ve been spying on your own brother,” says Nathan, when he confronts him.

However Caleb (Mark Lewis Jones) asks if it would be so bad if Nathan sold the farm and reminds him of how he once said he believed the place had killed his late wife and it was an albatross around his neck. Caleb clearly shared the story with Simon Foley, as the estate agent used the very same expression.

When they share a drink, Nathan asks his brother what he knows about the sale of Bill Turner’s farm and his partner, Robyn (Cat Simmons), says she believes the storage company could be a front for something else. Could a much larger firm be behind the purchase?

'It was self-defence...'

At The Raglan, Kenny takes Sadie and Johnny up to the suite, before taking her into the bedroom, in a move that clearly upsets Johnny. When he tells her to take her clothes off, Sadie tries to run, yet Kenny begins to rape her and when she stabs him in the neck in self-defence, he starts to strangle her up against the wall. Hearing her screams, Johnny rushes in and stabs Kenny to death.

Johnny calls his father, who’s with his brother, and tells them what’s happened. Caleb springs into action and when the pair arrive at The Raglan, a grisly and bloody scene awaits them. Nathan’s first instinct is to go to the police, yet Caleb points out that with no defensive wounds on Sadie or Johnny, it might be difficult to plead self-defence. “He’s looking at manslaughter at best,” he tells Nathan. “That’s a stretch, five years minimum. What will that do to him?”

However when Johnny reveals how he’s been dropping off packages for Rhys and has been picked up by PC Crowther (Eiry Thomas) who knows what he's been up to, Johnny’s situation is even more precarious.



With this in mind, they decide to get rid of Kenny's body, clean the suite and say goodbye to Dan - who saw them come in to the Raglan. Sadie tells him Kenny’s in his car out front, yet when Dan gets out there, he doesn’t realise it’s Caleb behind the wheel as they drive off. When Sadie gets home she tells a shocked Rhys what’s happened. “You’ve killed us!” he shouts, furiously.



'You have to keep him close now...'

Caleb and Nathan hide the body in a 200ft ventilation shaft, before burning out his car nearby. (Why not take it somewhere else, lads?) Someone is watching them in the darkness, but who?

The next morning, as Nathan says goodbye, Caleb wonders if his brother should have seen this coming. “You have to keep him close to you now,” he says. “Soon he’s going to want to talk to someone and it better not be anyone who’s not you or me.”

At The Raglan, the man we saw on Bill Turner’s old farm in the first episode is questioning Dan about what happened to Kenny, while holding a very large knife. It’s clear he thinks someone has killed Kenny, yet Dan seems to have swallowed the story about Kenny picking up Sadie at the end of the night.

Meanwhile the owner of the nail salon below Kenny’s Newport HQ meets DCI Neil Anderson (Jack Parry-Jones) and tells them Kenny is missing. “I can’t make any sudden moves,” she says. “I just need the warehouse,” he replies. “Get the warehouse and you’re done.”

Elsewhere, PC Jane Crowther (Eiry Thomas) is feeling pretty disillusioned after her meeting with DCI Anderson, until she receives a call from the man who witnessed the torching of Kenny’s car. He wants to anonymously report a suspicious incident.