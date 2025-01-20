Out There episode 2 recap: 'He wanted you in his debt'

This Out There episode 2 recap contains spoilers... In a fast-paced episode, Nathan (Martin Clunes) learns his son Johnny (Louis Ashbourne Serkis) has been hiding a package for Rhys and decides to tackle the problem head-on. Yet in his anger after discovering the truth about the drug dealer's plot, he does something very rash, which could have severe and far-reaching consequences...

Johnny drops the bag of weed off to Dan (Garmon Rhys) at The Raglan and is paid handsomely for his troubles, while across the valley his old man follows a Land Rover belonging to the group protesting against The Palisades.

He claims he saw them loading the drone that's been flying over his farm into their vehicle, but the driver, Robyn (Cat Simmons), denies it. Yet in an interesting twist, it seems she is dating Nathan's brother, Caleb (Mark LewisJones) who works at The Palisades. “They pay my wages, they don’t own me,” he tells his brother.

Elsewhere, PC Jane Crowther (Eiry Thomas) picks up Johnny on his way home and makes it clear she knows exactly what he’s been up to. “I work on a two strike basis,” she says. “Next time I’ll come down on you like a tonne of bricks.”

The next day Rhys (Gerran Howell) approaches Johnny and tells him Dan — whose package Johnny was looking after — isn’t pleased to hear it’s gone missing. Rhys uses this to try and pressure Johnny into helping him fill in for Dan while he heads to Newport to clear up the mess they’ve made, but Johnny refuses.

Later on, Johnny explains the problem and his suspicions about Eva (Natalia Kostrzewa) to Rhys’ sister Sadie (Carly Sophia-Davies), who seems to have a bit of a soft spot for him. She urges him to confront her, but he says he can’t without proof, although how he’s going to get that is beyond us. “She’s probably shifted it by now anyway,” she says. “Why don’t you just help Rhys out tonight and then call it quits?”

Back on the farm, Nathan calls his brother and arranges a meeting, before chatting to Eva about her family. Unbeknownst to both of them, Johnny is rifling through her things to find out where she lives.

'He wanted you in his debt...'

At the hospital, Nathan is visiting Gwen (Sharon Morgan) when her nephew Gethin (Gareth David-Lloyd) turns up. As he walks him out, Gethin twigs that he’s been asking about the future of her farm, before explaining that he’s a solicitor and will advise his aunt to take the highest offer if she decides to sell her farm.

That night, Johnny goes looking for Eva’s place on the Bridgend Estate and bumps into a man named Bunny (Joshua McCord) who asks him if he’s “one of Rhys’ boys”. After sneaking into Eva’s house through a toilet window, he begins searching her house. He can’t find anything and when Eva returns home she finds him and takes him to his father, before telling him everything.

Determined to end his son’s involvement in this drug operation, Nathan takes Johnny round to Rhys’ and offers him £500 for the "weed" on the proviso it wipes the slate clean. However, Rhys' sister Sadie then shows Nathan the package Johnny lost. It contains nothing more illicit than a rugby ball. “He wanted you in his debt,” says Nathan.

Nathan then decides to take Rhys’ stash and flush it down the toilet. “You’re dead,” says Rhys. “We know where you live and we can come for you any time we want!” Nathan later tells his son Rhys is a bully who’s ‘all mouth’, but if you ask us, it’s an extremely reckless decision.

'We need a counter-conspiracy...'

In Cardiff, PC Jane Crowther (Eiry Thomas) brings a file on activities to The Raglan to DCI Neil Anderson (Jack Parry-Jones), who tells her she needs to back off as her low level activities could affect the larger anti-drug operation or ‘counter-conspiracy’ as he calls it.

“You’ve brought in this Rhys kid twice,” he says. “He won’t talk, so the CPS won’t bite, so you have to throw him back and we’re no further up the chain.”

Meanwhile, Johnny finds that Rhys is making Sadie go to Newport to see Kenny — who sounds like a thoroughly unpleasant chap - to give him the takings. It’s a problem because Rhys is short after Nathan’s stunt and he’s also close to being put away. If he's sent to prison, Sadie will go back into care. “I’m coming with you,” says Johnny. “You’re not going on your own.”

'What are you doing here Nathan?'

Elsewhere, Nathan finally manages to shoot down the drone that’s been annoying him for so long, before heading to The Palisades to meet his brother and find out a little more about what his company does.



Caleb is curious to know why Nathan is visiting him and finds out when he asks him to come and work as security on the farm. Caleb isn’t enamored with the offer but seems quite concerned when he finds out that someone has tried to drag Johnny into the world of drugs.

At the pub, he bumps into Scott (who’s in "finance" again) and starting to feel a bit suspicious about him, creeps up to the room he’s renting at the pub and finds a bunch of Palisades visitor passes and plans of his farm. On the back of the plans he finds a USB with footage shot from the drone, operated by a mysterious individual in a red coat. But who is this person?



Nathan thinks Johnny is swimming, but he’s actually gone to Newport with Sadie to meet Kenny (Josef Altin)...