Out There episode 4 recap: 'He is traumatised'

This Out There episode 4 recap contains spoilers... PC Jane Crowther (Eiry Thomas) seems determined to find out what happened up on the hill on the night Kenny disappeared, while Simon Foley (Michael Obiora) is doing a bit of digging of his own, when he unearths some interesting info about Nathan Williams' farm. Meanwhile, Johnny (Louis Ashbourne-Serkis) is struggling to process his trauma after what happened at The Raglan...

PC Jane Crowther (Eiry Thomas) tries to persuade the anonymous tipster who saw the Williams boys burning out Kenny’s car to come to the station, but he’s not interested. It turns out he wasn’t supposed to be up there, but who is he?

Meanwhile Ursin Turuk (Silas Carson) drops his daughter off at university, before taking a call from Kenny’s partner, Sandra, who hasn’t seen him for two days and is getting worried. “I will find him and bring him home,” says DCI Neil Anderson (Jack Parry-Jones). That could be quite tricky, seeing as he’s dead.

In Cardiff, the police’s drug squad are piecing together the mystery of Kenny’s disappearance and know that Khaled Rogan (Way Ali) - the drug dealer’s No2 — is on the warpath. “Whatever’s going on, this is an opportunity we can’t squander,” says DCI Anderson. “We’re hitting the nail bar this afternoon.”

When they do, they discover Kenny’s drug factory upstairs. But Khaled flees, before pushing a police officer through a second-floor window. It’s a big drop and he later dies as a result of his injuries.

'He is traumatised...'

Back at The Raglan, Bunny is loitering around making a nuisance of himself, when Rhys walks in and stabs him in the back, in front of Dan. “That’s for Kenny!” he says, obviously trying to pin the murder on Bunny. It’s not a bad plan, we suppose.

Meanwhile back at Bron-Haul Farm, Nathan (Martin Clunes) and Caleb (Mark Lewis Jones) discuss the pickle they find themselves in, with Nathan admitting that flushing those drugs down the toilet might have been an error. Caleb thinks he might be right, but he also tells his brother what a weight his son is now carrying after killing Kenny. “He is traumatised,” he says. “It’s a burden and it will drive you through the ground if you let it.”

But later on, Johnny (Louis Ashbourne Serkis) tells his dad he dropped his phone grip when they were up at the quarry, which could have crucial evidence on it. However when Nathan gets up there he finds PC Jane Crowther investigating the scene. He's able to pick up the phone grip without her noticing, but he’s concerned when she tells him she’s found a burned piece of shower curtain. “It’s a lead, Nathan,” she says. “And I reckon I know where it will take me.”

PC Jane Crowther (Eiry Thomas) and Dan (Garmon Rhys) (Image credit: ITV)

"Food for thought.."

Simon Foley (Michael Obiora) offer Nathan £1m straight up for his farm. The farmer reckons it’s worth more, but Simon has discovered something that could change that. “On the land registry maps, that water is no more yours than mine,” he says. “It’s okay Simon, your secret’s safe with me.”

Simon thinks Nathan’s father subtly exploited Owen, lending him machinery in return for changing the boundary so the River Asp flowed through his farm. “Without that water, your crops and capacity sink like a stone,” he says. “You’d be lucky to get half a mill. Food for thought.”

After watching the news and chatting to Eva (Natalia Kostrzewa) - who seems to know a lot about drug operations — Nathan begins to suspect Bill Turner’s old farm is being used as a drug warehouse.

Meanwhile, at the old farm, Khalad Rogan, who fled from the nail bar after crashing through that window, is chatting to Turuk, who wants to know exactly what’s been going on since Kenny disappeared. However, the death of the policeman means Khaled’s days are numbered.



At The Raglan, PC Jane Crowther is asking questions about the shower curtain, before going up to the suite to find that sure enough, one is missing. “I won’t shut you down for a month,” she tells Dan (Garmon Rhys). “And in return you tell me about Kenny Davies and his recent stay at this establishment.”

Dan decides to show them the CCTV from the night Kenny went missing, however, he also shows it to Turuk, who realises it’s Caleb driving the car and not Kenny.

Later on, Nathan spies Gwen’s nephew chatting to Simon Foley and realises that she’s thinking of selling up, so he heads to the bank to see if he can buy it from Owen, before explaining why he’s so vulnerable with regards to his farm’s drainage. He then goes to the hospital to tell Gwen that she can stay in her home rent free if she sells to him, which Gethin doesn’t look happy about.

Back on the Bridgend Estate, Turuk watches Sadie (Carly Sophia-Davies) as she returns home, before taking Rhys away in his car. Sadie leads them to Bron-Haul Farm…



