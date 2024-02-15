Players cast: who's who in the Netflix rom-com

Players is a Netflix rom-com that follows sportswriter Mack (Gina Rodriguez) who spends time inventing hook-up "plays" with best friend Adam and their crew, which has led to countless one-night stands.

However there's a strict rule book — you can’t build a relationship from a play. But when Mack develops feelings for Nick (Tom Ellis), the lines between fun and romance begin to blur and she must learn what it takes to score someone for life.

Let's meet the cast of Players...



Gina Rodriguez as Mack

(Image credit: K.C. Bailey/Netflix ©2023)

Gina Rodriguez plays Mack, a sports journalist who knows how to read people. She's fun and a little nerdy and has spent years thinking up "plays" to help her friends land hook-ups. But when she unexpectedly falls for her next target Nick, she's forced to rethink the game and needs help in coming up with a play to secure a relationship for keeps.

Gina shot to fame playing Jane Villanueva in Jane the Virgin and has gone on to appear in Annihilation, Awake, Big Mouth and Someone Great.

Damon Wayans Jr. as Adam

(Image credit: K.C. Bailey/Netflix ©2023)

Damon Wayans Jr. plays Adam, the visuals guy at the newspaper and Mack's supportive best friend who also helps her concoct "plays" with their friends. He's reliable and thoughtful and knows everything about Mack. But as Mack creates a play to land Nick, Adam suggests she goes back to basics and just ask him out.

Damon played the roles of Brad Williams in Happy Endings and Coach in New Girl and has since starred in The Other Guys, Let's Be Cops, Love, Guaranteed and Bob's Burgers.

Tom Ellis as Nick

(Image credit: K.C. Bailey/Netflix ©2023)

Tom Ellis stars as charming war correspondent Nick, who seems too good to be true with his endless accomplishments. He's the perfect guy that Mack falls for and may encourage her to finally want to settle down.

Tom is best known for playing Lucifer Morningstar in Lucifer, as well as Gary Preston in the British sitcom Miranda. He's also landed roles in Isn't It Romantic, Poirot and Merlin.

Augustus Prew as Brannagan

(Image credit: K.C. Bailey/Netflix ©2023)

Augustus Prew portrays Sam Brannagan, who writes obituaries. Although he may be aloof at times, he's also affectionate and caring when his friends need him to be.

Augustus has starred in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Nolly, Charlie St. Cloud, Kick-Ass 2 and The Morning Show.

Joel Courtney as Little

(Image credit: K.C. Bailey/Netflix ©2023)

Joel Courtney is Ryan aka "Little" as his friends call him. He is Brannagan's little brother and instantly clicks with Ashley at the newspaper office where he spends all his time even though he doesn't work there.

Joel's acting credits include The Kissing Booth trilogy, Super 8, Jesus Revolution and Sick.

Liza Koshy as Ashley

(Image credit: K.C. Bailey/Netflix ©2023)

Liza Koshy plays Ashley, who works as the newspaper's secretary. She's quirky and is confident in who she is. Ashley develops an authentic romance herself and although they aren't close, she is always there for Mack in her times of need and fits into the friendship group.

The YouTuber and actress has acted in a number of projects, including Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken, Work It and The Ghost and Molly McGee.

Who else stars in Players?

Also starring in Players are...

Ego Nwodim as Claire

Marin Hinkle as Karen Kirk

Players is available to stream worldwide on Netflix.