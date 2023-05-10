Queen Cleopatra cast: who's who in the Netflix period documentary

The Queen Cleopatra cast features some great talent who are helping to tell the story of the Ancient Egyptian queen.

Jada Pinkett Smith's Netflix docu-drama, which she also narrates, attempts to uncover the truth about one of the most famous women in history by using the testimonies of real-life experts and historians throughout.

The series features dramatized versions of the queen's life, with a great cast coming together to play some of the most iconic and important figures throughout that time period.

So who's in the Queen Cleopatra cast? Here's everything you need to know about the leading roles...

Adele James as Queen Cleopatra

(Image credit: Netflix)

Queen Cleopatra was Queen of the Ptolemaic Kingdom of Egypt from 51 to 30 BC, and served as its last active ruler. She has long been an iconic symbol of Ancient Egypt with plenty of dramatisations and stories about her.

In this docu-series, she's played by Casualty star Adele James who has also had roles in Acceptable Damage and That's What She Said.

John Partridge as Julius Caesar

(Image credit: Netflix)

Julius Caesar was a Roman general and statesman. He defeated his political rival Pompey in a civil war, and subsequently became dictator from 49 BC. He had a relationship with Cleopatra and the two later had a son together, named Caesarion.

He's played by John Partridge who is best known for his role as Christian in the EastEnders. He’s also appeared in Game On and Cats and taken part in I’m a Celebrity and Celebrity Mastermind.

Craig Russell as Marc Antony

(Image credit: Netflix)

Marc Antony was a Roman politician and general who had a scandalous love affair with Cleopatra while challenging the power of Rome, and their romance is among the most famous ones in history.

Actor Craig Russell is known for his The Last Kingdom, Riches, Pitching In, and Doctors. He also played DI Mark Gascoyne in Hollyoaks.

Michael Greco as Pothinus

(Image credit: Netflix)

Pothinus was the brother of Queen Cleopatra. He was an Egyptian eunuch and the regent for Ptolemy XIII at the time of the Alexandrine Civil War. Famously, he also betrayed his own sister.

Michael Greco is best known for playing Beppe di Marco in EastEnders and has also starred in Holby City, Casualty, The Killer Beside Me, Chasing Shadows, and Doctors.

Queen Cleopatra is streaming on Netflix now.