Safe episode 4 recap: does Pete die and who is the mystery neighbour, Helen?

Safe on Netflix is a twisty-turny thriller adapted from a bestselling Harlan Coben book of the same name, and despite it landing on the streaming site back in 2018, fans of Fool Me Once are revisiting the series after watching the Fool Me Once ending.

The story follows a pediatric surgeon and single father to two teenage daughters called Tom (Dexter's Michael C Hall), who is struggling after the death of his wife a year ago. But Tom's life is thrown into further chaos when his eldest daughter disappears in mysterious circumstances.

Episode 1 saw Jenny vanish after going to a party one night, while her boyfriend, Chris, wound up dead in a pool. The second episode saw the hunt for Jenny begin, while the third episode saw Chris's body dumped in a reservoir and secrets from the past unearthed.

Episode 4 sees Pete left fighting for his life after the hunt for Jenny takes a dark turn, while Chris's body is discovered and we finally discover where Jenny is. Here is everything that happened...

Episode 4 opens as we relive Chris's final moments on the night of Sia's party. He is seen getting in the car with his mates and heading to Sia's house, where he buys drugs from her and gets drunk, all of which we have seen before. But this time, we see he is fighting with someone at the party before he's then seen later floating dead in the Marshall family pool.

After the opening credits, we see it is now day four, and someone is fishing at the reservoir the morning after the Marshall family did a botched job of dumping Chris's body. The body is soon found and the police are called, Emma and Sophie arrive at the scene and Sophie instantly recognizes the dead boy as Chris.

The pair then have the horrible task of telling Chris's parents, Zoe and Neil Chahal, about Chris's death and as soon as she opens the door, before Sophie has even said anything, Zoe realizes what they have come about and breaks down crying.

While Sophie is with the Chahal family, Tom goes to Jasmine Hall to try and find out more about why Rachel went there so regularly. However, when he is caught trying to look through their visitor log book when the receptionist's back is turned, he gets thrown out before he can get any answers.

Jojo dumped Chris's body, but didn't make a very good job of it. (Image credit: Netflix )

As Zoe and Neil formally identify Chris's body, Sophie breaks the news to Tom that Jenny's boyfriend has been found dead and that they are searching the reservoir for Jenny and need something of hers for a DNA comparison. Tom is left reeling, but the plot thickens when he is later at work and sees the man on crutches that Jenny was talking with at the party.

Meanwhile, the Marshall family are on cloud nine, thinking they have got away with dumping Chris's body and Jojo urges Sia and Lauren that they need to act normally and have a BBQ in a bid to keep up appearances for the neighbors. However, little do they know, the police have found Chris and a post-mortem has shown that the water in Chris's lungs has chlorine in it, meaning it came from a pool and not the reservoir.

The police head straight to the Marshall's house where the family panic and make a bid to all remain silent when the police question them, however, their neighbor, Martin, soon turns up and tells the police that he saw them with a dead body and that they bashed him over the head and held him hostage in the bathroom.

Jenny hasn't been seen since she went missing after a party. (Image credit: Netflix )

As Jojo is questioned by Sophie, Tom and Pete follow Scott, the man from the party who has just had his plaster cast taken off his leg. He heads out to the community center where Rachel worked and Tom is surprised to learn that he knew Rachel and wanted a memento of her from the office.

But later, as Tom is looking through all Rachel's things from her old work and finds a diary in it with lots of entries for Jasmine Hall, Pete decides to follow a gang of teenagers who Scott is with. But when they see him watching them, they chase him and stab him before leaving him for dead.

Tom panics when Pete's phone cuts out and he doesn't know where he is until he finds Scott and, after telling him he is Rachel's husband, Scott agrees to help. They find Pete bleeding out on the concrete and call an ambulance, but will it arrive before it is too late?

Pete's life is left hanging in the balance. (Image credit: Netflix )

After struggling with seeing Chris's dead body, Emma admits that she didn't move to the area because of a bad break up, but because a colleague was killed in the line of duty and she is still struggling with what happened. Sophie is sympathetic and suggests she see the work psychologist, but is Emma telling the whole truth?

Emma later finds CCTV footage from the train station that proves Jenny came home to the area after the night of the party, so the police coordinate a door-to-door search around the gated community to see if anyone saw her.

Meanwhile, Darren, who is another of Sophie's colleagues shows her the station CCTV of Jenny talking to Josh on the night she went missing. Sophie is stunned and they go and search his caravan... only to find hairbrushes and make-up in there. Josh is adamant that he only spoke to Jenny at the station and that the young woman he has had staying in his caravan is someone he is helping and he's been sleeping in his van.

But while Josh is a red herring, the door-to-door knock that the police are doing soon leads to a huge plot twist. Sophie and Emma question a woman called Helen Crowthorne and ask if they have seen Jenny, but she says no. However, once she has shut the door, we see she has got Jenny in the back room of her house. She is sitting on what looks like a makeshift bed and is crying after overhearing Sophie saying the police have found Chris's body. But why does Helen have Jenny, and is she in danger?

All eight episodes of Safe are available to stream on Netflix now.