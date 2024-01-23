Safe episode 3 recap: did Josh kill Jenny?

Safe on Netflix is a twisty-turny thriller adapted from a bestselling Harlan Coben book of the same name, and despite it landing on the streaming site back in 2018, fans of Fool Me Once are revisiting the series after watching the Fool Me Once ending.

The story follows a pediatric surgeon and single father to two teenage daughters called Tom (Dexter's Michael C Hall), who is struggling after the death of his wife a year ago. But Tom's life is thrown into further chaos when his eldest daughter disappears in mysterious circumstances.

Episode 1 saw Jenny vanish after going to a party one night, while her boyfriend, Chris, wound up dead in a pool, and episode 2 saw Tom trying to piece together Jenny's last known movements before she vanished into thin air. But now the plot thickens as Tom unearths shocking secrets from the past.

Here's everything that happened in Safe, episode 3...

Episode three opens with Pete collecting Jenny from Sia's party and taking her home, just like we already knew he did, but this time after dropping Jenny at the gate, he drives off and vanishes behind the mystery fence that we saw in episode 2.

After the opening credits, we see it is day three, meaning Jenny has been missing for quite some time now. As Tom waits at the station, convinced that this is where Jenny was last seen as Chris's motorbike is still in the car park, Emma is seen looking at photos on her phone of her and another man, looking happy together. When she then sees the next photo, which is one of Pete jogging, taken from a distance, her face darkens and she cries.

Meanwhile, Jojo, Sia and Lauren Marshall have their neighbor, Martin, hostage in their shower after he caught them moving Chris's body the day before. As they discuss what to do with Martin, Jojo gets a call from work and he races off, making Lauren and Sia promise not to make any decisions without him.

However, once he is gone, Sia goes to see Martin and blackmails him into keeping quiet by telling him that if he goes to the police she will tell everyone he watches her get undressed by the pool each day and is a pedophile. Terrified, Martin races out of the house as fast as he can, but when Jojo gets home and discovers what his daughter has done, he is fuming.

Sophie's son, Henry has a dialysis appointment at the hospital and he calls her asking for her to collect a shirt on her way to the appointment, but when she searches his wardrobe she is shocked to find the blood-stained t-shirt that he hid. She questions him about it, but he just says he got caught up in a fight and someone else who was bleeding got their blood on him.

As Pete and Tom continue their search for Jenny, Tom gets a call from someone demanding £5000 in return for information on where Jenny is. He not only knows who Tom is, and his phone number, but he also knows what Jenny was wearing the night that she went missing.

Tom gets the cash out and leaves it at the metro station as told, but Pete has a plan to follow whoever picks up the cash and follow him. Once he catches up with him, it turns out the man is the bouncer from Heaven that Tom went to looking for Jenny the previous day and that the man knows nothing about where Jenny is, he was trying his luck to get cash and says he only knows that Jenny was looking for the manager, Bobby.

Just when Tom thinks his day can't get any worse, he gets a call from Carrie's school from a teacher telling him that she has gone missing... so now he has two daughters to look for. Turns out Carrie is much easier to find than Jenny is because after looking for her at Rachel's old place of work, her old colleague tells Tom that Rachel used to take the girls to the City Art Gallery before she died.

Tom heads there and finds Carrie sitting in the same spot she used to visit with her mum, they have a heart-to-heart and she promises to help him find Jenny. The pair search for Bobby online and a bit of digging unearths the shocking secret that Bobby, the man who runs the bar and also who laid flowers at Rachel's grave in episode 2 is Rachel's childhood sweetheart.

While Tom heads off to find Bobby and ask why his daughter was looking for him at Heaven, Sophie is upset to learn that Henry's dialysis isn't working and he needs a donor. The police also get a list from Zoe Chahal about all the people who might have a grudge against her and posted naked photos in her locker, and fourth on the list is the Marshalls.

Emma and Sophie go and visit the Marshalls, arriving just as they are moving Chris's body once again, and they almost catch them out. As Jojo tries to distract them from Chris's lifeless body in the hallway like some sort of Carry-On film, Emma and Sophie are oblivious to the fact they are so close to finding Chris, who no one has even reported missing yet.

Tom confronts Bobby in his flat, and Bobby hates Tom, jealous of the fact he got to marry and have children with Rachel and not him. He tells him he knows nothing about why Jenny came to find him as he wasn't working that evening, but she left a note that read 'I know about Jasmine, I'll be back tomorrow night' but Bobby denies knowing who Jasmine is and says Jenny never turned up the following evening.

After failing to track down anyone on Rachel's social media called Jasmine, Pete says it could be a place and they go to her car in the garage and search her sat nav... nothing comes up, but then they find old parking tickets in her glovebox which show she visited somewhere called Jasmine Hall multiple times.

Tom and Pete head to Jasmine Hall and are shocked to find it is a psychiatric institution... leaving them both baffled.

Towards the end of the episode, we also see Jojo and Sia head out on a reservoir in an inflatable dinghy, where they throw Chris's body overboard in the middle of the night. However, as they drive off, thinking the deed is done, we see Chris's body bob back up to the surface of the water.

Also at the end of the episode, we see Josh return after Sophie has been looking for him all day, and there is a flashback to him shouting after Jenny at the train station on the night she vanished. Then, as time jumps back to the present, we see him stuffing what looks like a young woman's clothes into a bin bag in his caravan and sealing it up. Does he know more about Jenny's disappearance than he has let on?

All eight episodes of Safe are available to stream on Netflix now.