Safe episode 5 recap: who dies in the house fire?

Safe on Netflix is a twisty-turny thriller adapted from a bestselling Harlan Coben book of the same name, and despite it landing on the streaming site back in 2018, fans of Fool Me Once are revisiting the series after watching the Fool Me Once ending.

The story follows a single father to two teenage daughters called Tom (Dexter's Michael C Hall), who is struggling after the death of his wife a year ago. But Tom's life is thrown into further chaos when his eldest daughter disappears in mysterious circumstances.

Episode 1 saw Jenny vanish after going to a party one night, while her boyfriend, Chris, wound up dead in a pool. The second episode saw the hunt for Jenny begin, the third episode saw Chris's body dumped in a reservoir and secrets from the past unearthed, while the fourth focuses on the fallout of Chris's death and we finally found out Jenny was alive and closer to home than anyone could have imagined.

Episode 5 sees Tom finally work out where Jenny has been all this time, but just as he is about to be reunited with his daughter, a terrifying fire breaks out. Here is everything you need to know...

Zoe Chahal is left devastated by Chris's death. (Image credit: Netflix )

Safe episode five opens with a flashback to Jenny leaving her house, on her way to Sia's party, the night she went missing. But before we see her getting in the car with her friends, Helen, their next-door neighbor grabs her and says 'Where is it? The tape. I know you have got it'. Jenny says she doesn't know what Helen is talking about and quickly gets into the car when her friend pulls up.

After the opening credits, we see it is still Day 4 - and Pete is being rushed into hospital after being stabbed in episode 4. He is critical, has lost a lot of blood, and needs an emergency operation.

The Chahal family are still in a state of shock and grief, and after a neighbor brings a dish of food around for them, Neil tells Zoe and their daughter, Tilly, that they need to eat. However, the reminder of what they have lost hits all over again when Neil, on autopilot, sets a place at the table for Chris.

Back at the hospital, Pete is out of theatre and is now stable, but when Emma turns up at his bedside with Sophie, Tom recognizes her but can't think where from. It turns out that Carena Castle, someone that Tom and Pete went to med school with, is Emma's mum. Emma tells Tom that her mother died four years ago, but that she has since found out that Pete is her dad, finally explaining to the viewers her obsession with him.

Tom tells Emma her secret is safe with him and he won't tell anyone.

Tom has been searching for his daughter for four days. (Image credit: Netflix )

Scott comes to the hospital and returns Pete's phone and wallet, minus the cash, that his gang friends stole when they stabbed him. Tom asks about Jenny and he says that Jenny had discovered something that has been troubling her. A secret that Rachel had told her the night that she died, and Scott also says whatever the secret is, Jenny was adamant that her dad should never find out.

The scene then flashes back to a year earlier, the night that Rachel died and we finally find out where Tom was while his wife was dying at home. We see Tom and Sophie bumping into each other at the hospital, just as friends at this point, and Sophie asks how Rachel is doing, and then how Tom is. Needing a friend to talk to, Tom heads to the pub with Sophie where he proceeds to get drunk and the pair end up in the toilets, kissing. However, Tom soon comes to his senses before things can go any further and he races off when he sees that he has eight missed calls from Jenny. When he gets home he finds that Rachel has died.

Back in the present day, it later turns out that Helen went to see Rachel the night that she died, but when Tom asks Carrie about it, she doesn't know what they talked about, meaning Tom has hit another dead end. He finds photos of Rachel when she was at school with Sophie and Helen and decides to face Helen himself and knocks on her door, but there is no answer - and he is oblivious to the fact his daughter is being hidden inside.

Jenny is being held next door at Helen's house. (Image credit: Netflix )

After being tormented in his cell for being a child killer, Jojo decides to 'confess' to what happened with Chris and gives the police a false statement where he tells them he killed Chris accidentally and that he panicked and dumped the body, but also lies that he acted alone, keeping Sia and Lauren out of it.

Sia and Lauren are allowed to go home, but once there they argue that Sia's selfishness has led to Jojo facing life in prison, and the reality of what is happening finally sinks in.

Meanwhile, Chris's friends and family hold a vigil for him, where they all lay flowers and release balloons with messages on them for him. It is all too much for Zoe, who leaves and goes for a walk alone. She gets a message from someone asking 'When can I see you?' and then as she gets to some woods on her walk she feels someone watching her and sees them disappear into the distance.

Also at the vigil, Tom confronts Henry about the blood on his jumper after seeing a photo from the party, but Henry tells him the same thing he told Sophie, that it was someone else's blood after Chris had a fight.

No one believes Jojo's version of events from the night Chris died and their doubts are confirmed when a postmortem discovers Chris died between 10.30 and 11 pm but Jojo and Lauren didn't leave the hotel they were staying in until 11.16 pm. Caught out on his lies, Jojo is forced to come clean, and as Darren and Emma formally interview him, he is shocked to learn that his death wasn't drugs related and that Chris was strangled and drowned, meaning that Jojo didn't need to cover for Sia after all.

Jojo discovers that Chris's death wasn't drugs related. (Image credit: Netflix )

At the end of the episode we see Tom messaging Jenny from Carrie's phone, and he is shocked when she replies saying 'I'm in over my head. I need help'. He calls a friend, Ben, who can track IP addresses and is stunned when he comes back saying Jenny's message was sent using Tom's own IP address, meaning she is close by. He searches the house and garden, convinced she is home, but instead, he works out she could be in a neighbor's house and still using his WIFI.

Racing over to Helen's house, Tom finds the front door open, but instead of finding Jenny he is shocked to see the house is on fire and battles through the flames to find her. But as Tom goes into the burning building, we see another neighbor, who was at the vigil earlier, watching the drama unfold quietly from the street, but who is he?

All eight episodes of Safe are available to stream on Netflix now.