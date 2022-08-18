Tatiana Maslany on going green as She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, Marvel's newest star

TM: I wore a mo-cap [motion capture] suit — this grey suit that has all these sensors on it. It has a helmet with a camera attached to it, and you have all these dots on your face and somehow these computers can take all of that data and send it to the animators and they have this fully-formed skeleton from which they build the character.

What's so amazing to me is how far that technology has come. I was on set one day and they brought over a laptop that had an early rendering of She-Hulk, it was just this really simple thing where I was sitting there and listening to somebody and I thought, "oh, that looks like a person listening, even though she's 6ft 7 and green and all of that!" I could see all the nuance and human behavior that the animators took and they used that stuff so the character feels like she's living in the real world. That is just so exciting.

And weirdly, as much as it would be fun to be in green paint so I could actually feel like a superhero, there's something about getting to imagine it that's just a powerful as an actor. Mark Ruffalo [who plays Bruce Banner/Hulk] said the same. It feels like theatre, it feels like make-believe in a very pure way.