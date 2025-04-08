The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Luna's plans thwarted by Liam?

Luna has been openly pursuing Will on The Bold and the Beautiful, but will Liam’s accident lead to a big change in her plans?

Now that she’s a free woman, Luna (Lisa Yamada) has been free to do as she pleases, and what she pleases happens to be her mission to steal Will Spencer (Crew Morrow) away from Electra (Laneya Grace). She’s been infatuated with him since seeing his pictures at Bill’s (Don Diamont) house, and her grand scheme is to have a Spencer of her very own.

After coming onto him and making her intentions clear, Will turned her down and said they’d never be together. Electra echoed the sentiment by confronting Luna and giving her a warning to stay away from her man, punctuating her feelings by giving Luna a shove that will no doubt lead Luna to get her revenge.

Suddenly, though, Liam’s (Scott Clifton) accident could change everything. At the moment, Will hasn’t been very close to his father, and it’s safe to say that after the big revelation about Bill’s role in Luna’s pardon, there’s even more distance between them.

However, with Liam in the hospital, the Spencers may come together to get through this tragedy, leading Will to reveal what Luna has been doing. If that happens, Bill would be forced to see that Luna isn’t the sweet and innocent girl he thinks she is.

Bill has been blind to the reality that Luna is an accomplished con artist, in addition to being a cold-blooded killer. She knows how to manipulate people to get exactly what she wants, which is how she managed to gain Bill’s sympathy and get him to believe her life was in danger while she was in prison.

With the Spencers gathering more frequently because of Liam’s injury, it could disrupt Luna’s plan to woo Will and entice him into her bed the way she’s planned. There’s no way Bill will allow it once he finds out, and there’s no way he won’t find out if he’s spending any meaningful time with Will and Electra.

Luna might need to shift her strategy when it comes to Will. If there’s one thing we know to be true about her, she’ll stop at nothing to get what she wants. Even if it means she has to kill people to get it.