The Following Events Are Based On A Pack of Lies is an off-beat BBC comedy-thriller that follows two women who have fallen foul of a dastardly conman that's a big part of this year's Autumn TV schedule.

The two women at the heart of The Following Events Are Based On A Pack Of Lies come from very different walks of life and have very little in common, though they do share the same conman: Robert Chance. Alice is shocked by his resurgence fifteen years after disappearing and sets out to investigate the truth of what happened all those years ago. To do so, she ends up also trying to befriend the woman whom Rob appears to have set his sights on next.

Below, you'll find a little bit more info about The Following Events Are Based On A Pack Of Lies cast, including who they're playing and where else you might have seen the stars before.

Meet The Following Events Are Based On A Pack Of Lies cast

Rebekah Staton as Alice Newman

(Image credit: BBC/Sister/Ludovic Robert)

Rebekah Staton leads The Following Events Are Based On A Pack Of Lies cast as Alice Newman, a no-nonsense PA, mum and die-hard Madonna fan who is flabbergasted by the reappearance of her devilish ex-husband. After conning her and her family out of everything (and without any police backing to help her out), Alice decides to take matters into her own hands and attempts to turn the tables on the man who left her penniless fifteen years ago.

Where else have you seen Rebekah Staton? Staton has also starred in Raised By Wolves, Home, Ordinary Lies, Pulling, Great Night Out, Inside Men, Doctor Who and the 2006 TV adaptation of Jane Eyre.

Alistair Petrie as Dr Rob Chance

(Image credit: BBC/Sister/Ludovic Robert)

Alistair Petrie plays the villain of the piece. Fifteen years ago, he was married to Alice but he disappeared after swindling her and her parents out of everything, but he's now assumed the current identity of prominent climate scientist, Dr. Robert Chance, a man affiliated with Oxford University who's on a mission to save the world.

Where else have you seen Alistair Petrie? Petrie is likely best known to many for playing Mr. Groff, the former headteacher of Moordale in Netflix's Sex Education. He's also featured in Funny Woman, Why Didn't They Ask Evans?, Deep Heat, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Deep State, The Terror, Utopia, The Night Manager and Rush, among others.

Marianne Jean-Baptiste as Cheryl Harker

(Image credit: BBC/Sister/Ludovic Robert)

Marianne Jean-Baptiste plays Cheryl Harker, a wealthy fantasy writer who recently lost her partner. Cheryl is left with only her poodle for company and soon finds herself on the receiving end of a charm offensive from Rob, whose out to swindle her, too.

Where else have you seen Marianne Jean-Baptiste? Jean-Baptiste is known for her BAFTA and Golden Globe-nominated role in Secrets & Lies and for playing Vivian Johnson in Without a Trace. She's also appeared in Surface, Master of None, Soundtrack, Homecoming, Training Day, Blindspot, Broadchurch and Edge of Tomorrow, among other projects.

Derek Jacobi as Sir Ralph Unwin

(Image credit: BBC/Sister/Ludovic Robert)

Iconic actor Derek Jacobi also appears in The Following Events Are Based On A Pack Of Lies as Sir Ralph Unwin, the UK's second favourite natural historian, and broadcaster. He's one of Rob Chance's victims and stands to lose an awful lot if he's properly taken in by the conman.

Where else have you seen Derek Jacobi? Jacobi has been on stage and on our screens for decades and is known for starring in I, Claudius, Cadfael, and Vicious and for roles in Last Tango in Halifax, The Crown and Gladiator. Most recently, he reprised the role of The Metatron in Good Omens season 2.

Who else stars in The Following Events Are Based On A Pack Of Lies cast?

The Following Events Are Based On A Pack of Lies also features plenty more great actors than those listed above.

Romola Garai as Alice's boss, Juno Fish

Julian Barratt as Alice's husband, Benjy

Karl Johnson as Alice's father, Bill

Ellie Haddington as Alice's mother, Diane

The Following Events Are Based On A Pack Of Lies airs weekly from Tuesday, August 29 at 9 pm on BBC One. All five episodes are available to stream on BBC iPlayer right now. If you're looking for even more shows to enjoy, check out our picks for the best BBC dramas you should be streaming right now.