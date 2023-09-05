The Inheritance episode 1 recap: Funeral shock!

This article contains spoilers for The Inheritance episode 1.

The Inheritance is a Channel 5 drama revolving around three siblings grappling with the sudden death of their father. Daniel, Sian and Chloe might be keen to sort through their father's affairs, but the first episode proved that this will be anything but an easy task. There were a few twists thrown their way in the first episode alone...including that dramatic cliffhanger ending!

Here's what happened in The Inheritance episode 1.

Dennis' death

After seeing one of Dennis' (Larry Lamb) home videos of the family, we get our introduction to his three children; Daniel's hard at work in his restaurant but looks to be struggling with the bills, Sian heads on a disastrous date where the guy she's having a drink with does nothing but complain, whilst Chloe checks in on and her sister (and her partner frets about what to dress their kids as for World Book Day!).

Dan heads round to his dad's house after struggling to get hold of him. There, he comes across a horrifying scene; there are police outside his home, and when he walks inside the house, he finds his dad lying dead on the ground.

Daniel, Chloe and Sian are taken to the coroner's office, where they learn that Dennis apparently died of alcohol asphyxiation, and they found evidence both of alcohol and sleeping tablets in his system. The three of them are very confused, though, as they didn't know Dennis to be a big drinker at all.

When the three of them gather at the house, Dan reveals that their father had shown him his will not too long back, and he's keen to get everything in order so they can get he house on the market ASAP. Sian also wants to sell the house, but Chloe isn't quite as keen to get everything checked off.

Whilst going through his affairs, Chloe comes across a statement showing big payments being made from Dennis' accounts to two companies: DRD1 Limited, and Gaudette Dynamics. None of them recognize the businesses, and Dan takes the statement, saying he'll look into them.

Unbeknownst to Chloe and Sian, Dan meets Glen, a loan shark offering to give him the necessary funds to cover his restaurant debts. The terms aren't exactly favourable, but Dan agrees all the same. Glen also asks Daniel to say hello to Sian for him, indicating the pair have history together.

Reading the will

At home, Sian and Chloe are sorting through Dennis' belongings, including their late mother's jewelry (Sian pockets one of the necklaces for herself). Daniel returns, wearing a ring he said dad had left him, and he tells them a solicitor has been on the phone about the will.

When they go to meet them, the siblings are completely blindsided by the revelation that Dennis had recently had his will completely changed, and they're no longer listed as beneficiaries. Everything in it has now been left to his wife... his new wife, Susan Watson. What's worse, they were told he wanted to be buried next to their late mother, but apparently, he left plans to be cremated instead.

Sian returns to the house, where she crosses paths with Nathan, an estate agent who is keen to sell the house, and he leaves her his phone number. Meanwhile, Dan heads to see one of Dennis' friends, Michael.

Dan says Dennis always spoke highly of Michael, but he swiftly tells Dan that he wants nothing to do with his father alive or dead, as Susan Watson used to be his partner, instead. Michael also says that he doesn't know where or how to find Susan, nor does he care to know where she is, either.

Meeting Susan

There's trouble at Dennis' funeral at the end of the episode. (Image credit: Channel 5)

The trio head to the coroner's office again, where they insist something suspicious is going on, what with the strange payments, the whole situation with Susan and the bottle of half-drunk bioethanol Sian found in one of Dennis' cupboards. The coroner says his death isn't suspicious, and reveals there were signs that Dennis was suffering with dementia in the medical report, which could explain his drinking if he wasn't doing it earlier on. When Sian suggests the bioethanol could have been used to murder Dennis, the coroner insists this is ludicrous, and says the evidence suggests he took his own life.

Later, Susan arrives out of the blue at the family home. Whilst the siblings aaccuse her of manipulating their father, but she drops several truth bombs in response. Apparently, she'd been with Dennis for fourteen years, and had asked to meet the children on numerous occassions. Susan even says Dennis had asked her to move in, but she was refusing to do so until Dennis told his kids about her.

She also doesn't recognize either of the suspicious companies in Dennis' statements. Before she leaves, Dan doubles down, telling Susan she's not going to get a penny and that he will be going to court. Susan retorts, saying all this news wouldn't have come as as big of a shock if they'd spent more time with him; as she leaves, she politely say "nice to see you, Chloe"... how do they know each other?

The episode ends at Dennis' cremation ceremony. Sian gets a text from Nathan asking after the house again. Then, Dan gets up to say a few words about his father, but he soon shares that he doesn't know who his father even was now that he's learned all this new info. Before the ceremony ends, the police arrive, stating that they'll need to take the body for further investigation.

The Inheritance continues on Mondays at 9 pm on Channel 5. You can catch up with the first episode right now on My5.