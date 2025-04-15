The Selecter's Pauline Black reveals her remarkable story, including why she changed her name to Black by deed poll as her feature-length rockumentary airs

By published

In a feature-length rockumentary on Sky Arts, The Selecter's Pauline Black looks back on her life and music career

Pauline Black
(Image credit: @ Sky UK Limited)

This year marks the 45th anniversary of the release of debut album "Too Much Pressure" by Coventry band The Selecter, who toured with The Specials and Madness in 1979 as 2-Tone ska swept the nation and stormed up the charts.

Still recording and touring, and with a slot at this year’s Glastonbury music festival, 71-year-old lead singer Pauline Black looks back on the turbulent history of the band, its part in the 2-Tone movement, and her own remarkable story in feature-length rockumentary Pauline Black: A 2-Tone Story, previously released in cinemas and now on Sky Arts.

Born Belinda Magnus, Black was brought up by middle-aged white adoptive parents, and recalls feeling like an outsider during her Essex childhood. "The environment was a little alienating, from the point of view of a little brown girl," she recalls. "Most people had hardly ever seen or spoken to a black person!"

Moving to Coventry to study science, Black found herself with more like-minded people, was inspired by the civil rights movement in America and the rise of feminism, and was recruited as the lead singer of ska band The Selecter, newly formed on the back of the first 2-Tone ska single, co-released with the Specials.

"Neol Davies had written 'The Selecter', an instrumental on the flip side of the Specials’ Gangsters," Black recalls. "And then he wanted to form a band. It was serendipity!"

The Selecter

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Having been told as a child: "You’re not black, you’re coloured!", the singer decided her stage surname would be Black.

"Slogans like 'Black is beautiful' were everywhere, but my family still called everyone who was a different colour 'coloured',’ she recalls. "So I thought: 'I will change my name to Black by deed poll.'"

The Selecter notched up a string of hits, including "Three-Minute Hero", "On My Radio" and "Missing Words", but the original line-up, noted for their thrilling live shows, soon parted ways.

"There’s an old Jamaican expression: 'Two bulls can’t rule in one pen', and we had two bulls!" says Black. "There were different ideas about what direction the band should go in."

Based on her memoir, the film also reflects the turbulent times during which the 2-Tone movement was formed, as well as the racism and sexism Black faced as a black female lead singer and subsequently a broadcaster and actor.

Forty-five years on, while progress has been made, there’s more to do, she says. "The conversation has started — but it’s not the end of the journey!"

PAULINE BLACK: A 2-Tone Story (official trailer) - YouTube PAULINE BLACK: A 2-Tone Story (official trailer) - YouTube
Watch On

Pauline Black: A 2-Tone Story will air on Sky Arts on Wednesday April 16 at 9 pm.

CATEGORIES
Ian MacEwan
Ian MacEwan
Senior Writer

Ian writes about TV and film for TV Times, What’s on TV and TV & Satellite Week magazines. He co-hosts the weekly TV streaming podcast, Bingewatch. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about documentaries

Long Way Home: release date, locations, what happens and everything we know

Great British Railway Journeys season 16: release date, destinations, host, exclusive interview and everything we know

Netflix adds Swedish thriller created by bestselling author described as a master of Scandinavian crime writing
See more latest
Most Popular
Taylor (Rebecca Budig) looks upset in The Bold and the Beautiful
The Bold and the Beautiful recap for April 14, 2025: Brooke and Taylor clash
David Bradley as Argus Filch in Harry Potter and The Goblet of Fire
I love that Paul Whitehouse has been cast as Argus Filch in the Harry Potter TV series — can the makers now cast Bob Mortimer as Peeves?
Forest Whitaker as Bumpy Johnson talking to two men in Godfather of Harlem season 4
Fact vs Fiction: Godfather of Harlem season 4 episode 1 — who killed Malcolm X?
Amanda Setton as Brook Lynn smiling in General Hospital
General Hospital’s Brook Lynn has a secret, and it won’t stay a secret in the Quartermaine mansion
Michael Mealor as Kyle holding a bookbag in The Young and the Restless
It’s about time The Young and the Restless’ Kyle turns to this one person if he hopes to protect his relationship from Victor
KSI standing with arms folded promo shot
Exclusive: KSI on Britain's Got Talent - 'Mums now know who I am!'
Bella Ramsey amongst horse riders in The Last Of Us season 2 image 1.
Is The Last of Us season 2 also based on a video game? What you need to know
Belinda Chandra (Varada Sethu) stands at the controls of the TARDIS, which in its current incarnation is a blue-grey colour on the inside, with lots of circular lights all around the walls. She is wearing a dark green zip-up jumpsuit.
Doctor Who's Varada Sethu: "Belinda isn't afraid to stand up to the Doctor!"
Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) smiles in The Bold and the Beautiful
The Bold and the Beautiful recap for April 11, 2025: Taylor tells Brooke to back off
DS Esther Williams (Zahra Ahmadi) and DI Humphrey Goodman (Kris Marshall) are inside Dalmori&#039;s Chocolate Shop. Both of them have very serious looks on their faces.
Beyond Paradise season 3 episode 3 recap: Death by chocolate
News
Stay updated by following
What to Watch