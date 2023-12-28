Transplant season 3 exclusive clip: Bash under pressure

Bash (Hamza Haq) finally sits for his citizenship interview in Transplant season 3 episode 8. What to Watch was provided with an exclusive clip from the episode airing Thursday, December 28, on NBC.

After careful preparation, it's finally time for Bash's citizenship interview, but what happens when an important document is missing?

Here's the episode description for Transplant season 3 episode 8, "And So It Goes":

"Bash's life is scrutinized during his citizenship interview; when treating survivors of a building fire, Theo needs Bash's help with a scared young boy; Mags helps a recovering addict who swallowed her keys."

Take a look at the exclusive clip below:

As you can see, the interviewer presses Bash about a document that was supposedly handed to him upon his arrival in Canada, considered by authorities to be his "new birth certificate." Bash, who prepared for the interview very carefully, doesn't recall seeing the document on the list of items he needed to bring. The interviewer doesn't apologize for the omission, rather he doubles down by saying that it's the most important document of all, it should have been kept safe and it's probably in a box somewhere. That's when Bash reveals that he's had to move five times due to the challenges of finding housing as an immigrant. The interviewer is curious as to why he's had to move so much. Bash talks about moving four times in his first year alone, which is very sobering. Of course, the interviewer has little sympathy. Will this oversight prevent Bash from gaining citizenship?

The series originally aired on Canada's CTV before making its way to US audiences on NBC.

Here's the series synopsis: "Transplant follows the story of Dr. Bashir 'Bash' Hamed (Hamza Haq), a talented doctor and Syrian refugee, who fled his war-torn country with his younger sister, Amira (Sirena Gulamgaus), for a fresh start in Canada. After a truck crashes into the restaurant where he's been working, Bash earns the chance to practice medicine again by using his field-honed skills to save multiple lives in brilliant fashion, including that of Dr. Jed Bishop (John Hannah), the chief of Emergency Medicine at York Memorial Hospital in Toronto."

Transplant airs Thursday nights at 9 pm ET/PT on NBC, with new episodes available to stream the following day on Peacock.