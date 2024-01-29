Trigger Point season 2 episode 5 recap: Who visited Lana's mum?

* This Trigger Point season 2 episode 5 recap contains spoilers * In a busy penultimate episode we finally start to discover the truth about belligerent tycoon, Webster King, but whether he or The Wave are calling the shots remains to be seen. Either way, Commander Francis finally gets off the fence and sanctions the arrest of this well-connected high-roller, but not before Lana (Vicky McClure) tells him where to stick his career networking. Meanwhile, we STILL don't trust Alex...

At The Wave’s HQ, the terrorists appear to be loading bombs into cuddly toys, while keeping a very close eye on Alex. However, Commander Francis is furious to hear Lana didn’t bring Alex into custody when he came to her flat last night.

Meanwhile, bomb expert Sonya Reeves has discovered The Wave's explosives are likely imported from Poland. That alerts DI Batra, who says Polish counter-intelligence has been tracking an illegal arms dealer, whom they filmed talking to our old friend Nicholas Hood.

The film shows Hood and the arms dealer meeting with a woman and another male suspect, dubbed ‘Suspect B’ by the police. Is the female suspect Hope? Or the woman who pushed DCI Thom Youngblood down the lift shaft? Or are they one and the same person?

DI Batra also says Webster King is the individual who links many of the bombings, as he had an interest in the properties that were attacked and was also a business partner of the cabinet minister who was killed. Commander Francis plays the theory down, saying “let me deal with Webster King”, which is pretty suspicious.

Later on, King tells Francis he’s leaving to honeymoon on his private island in the Adriatic the next day, before hinting that he could put a word in with the Home Secretary and see Francis become police commissioner. Is Francis colluding with King or is he simply terrified of ruffling feathers?

Is Commander Francis in on the plot?

DI Batra then uncovers CCTV footage showing Suspect B near the scooters just before the attack at Bullion Wharf took place, and it’s not long before The Wave realise the police are onto him. “Get him back here now!” says Hope.

Meanwhile, reports have arrived of a second property leased to Nick Hood. Lana gains access through the back of the property and finds a brand new filing cabinet in the kitchen, with a driver’s licence and a light-sensitive bomb inside. Those ones are THE worst!

The name on the licence is Mark Griffiths, but it has Nick Hood’s mugshot, which is intriguing. It turns out the licence was used to hire a van in Streatham the day after Hood returned from Poland. He then drove it through Scotland, where he caught a ferry to Northern Ireland and drove across the Irish border. When he returned it seems he had Suspect B as a passenger, however, there was a two-hour window when the van was unaccounted for when in Ireland.

Lana tries to call her mum again but is interrupted by a possible sighting of Suspect B in a hardware store in East London. Has he led the police straight to The Wave? Apparently not, because The Wave have already evacuated, leaving a boobytrap that kills him before the police can apprehend him. Farewell Suspect B.

“We have to lose anyone who represents a threat to our mission,” Hope tells Alex as they arrive at their new HQ, which isn’t great news for him — although it’s probably not news. Yet we also hear Hope explaining her plans to someone on the phone — but who? Could she be in league with Webster King? Is The Wave simply a means for him to achieve some dastardly capitalist end?

Alex meets Lana and tells her about this latest development, but he’s seen by a member of The Wave, so his days could be numbered. Commander Francis is furious that once again, Lana didn’t follow orders and arrest Alex, and she finally loses it with him, saying he cares about his career and not saving lives, before calling him a “brown-nosing t***”. Mic drop.

Meanwhile, DI Batra has been very busy and discovered the woman at the arms deal in Krakow, was the same person who pushed Thom down the lift shaft — "Suspect A". He’s also found out about an airstrip at Birdhill, Ireland, which is where Hood could have picked up Suspect B. More digging reveals that our old friend Webster King has used this airstrip NINE time in the last year! King didn’t fly in on the day that Hood was there, but his jet did and spent about 20 minutes on the runway.

Who killed Webster King?

Over at Lana’s parent' house, she tells them she’s effectively quit her job, before listing the traumas that have been weighing on her since she first set foot in Afghanistan. It’s a long list, but it’s good she’s finally letting all her pain out. She then crosses the line a little bit and starts laying into her mum and dad. It’s clear she’s finally breaking down under the monumental stress of her trauma.

Back at Police HQ, DI Batra starts explaining how all the attacks carried out on King’s properties have actually benefited him. The global analytics firm was under investigation until the bomb destroyed the evidence, while he also had a falling out with his former business partner Matthew Palfrey. He even planned to knock down his country pile and build new homes on it!

Yet Commander Francis says the bomb at the wedding would have killed King if Lana hadn’t saved the day, so his theory doesn’t add up. But we think DS Morgan and DI Batra are onto something.

Outside, when Danny calls Lana she reminds him that King had actually left the room to take his photos when the bomb was about to go off at his wedding. When Danny mentions this to Francis later on, DS Morgan points out how he even joked that most of the people in that room were his enemies. It seems he was simply assassinating his business rivals!

What’s more it looks like King’s heading to Kuwait of all places for his honeymoon. It’s a country that doesn’t have an extradition treaty with the UK. “If he leaves now, we’ll never get him back!” says Commander Francis and greenlights the tycoon’s arrest.

When they get there to take him into custody he says, “people like me don’t go to prison!” He’s right about that, because when he takes a call from his wife, his phone explodes and blows his brains out! But who killed him? Was it The Wave? Or was he really the target after all, as he claimed?

What's happened to Lana's mum?

The bombers have released another video "Hoist by his own petard. KILL THE RICH". It seems King thought he was in charge, but the bombers were just using him. Meanwhile, the police have lost two key witnesses, King and Suspect B. Alex is now their only lead.

Speaking of Alex, he’s currently on the phone to Lana and says he’s been given a bomb to deliver to the London Stock Exchange. “I’m certain they know I’m a mole and this bomb is meant for me!” he says. He begs her to come and help him, as she promised she would. She reluctantly agrees.

When she finds him in an old church, she tells him to get to safety while she tackles the bomb, yet when she accidentally sets it off, all that’s released is a load of confetti. Hope then arrives on the scene and tasers poor Lana, whom we get the feeling had kind of accepted her own death. But was Alex in on this whole thing? Is he really a good man trying to help or is it all just an act? Is Alex the leader of The Wave or is it Hope?

Across town, after another argument with Lana’s dad, Lana’s mum pours herself a drink and answers the door to someone she clearly recognises. But who is it and what’s going to happen to her?