What time is One Piece on Netflix? One Piece release time

Find out when you'll be able to join Luffy and the Straw Hats for this live action adventure.

Want to start streaming One Piece? Trying to find out when One Piece will be on Netflix?

It's been a long time coming, but the live-action adaptation of the mega-popular manga series, One Piece, is upon us. Very soon, we'll be setting sail with the Straw Hats on an epic quest as their leader, Monkey D. Luffy, heads off on a quest to track down the legendary titular treasure, the One Piece.

Excitement for the series has been building up over the last few months as we've learned more and more about the new series. Now that it's finally upon us, there's only one question left: When can we watch it?!

One Piece release time

You'll be able to start streaming One Piece on Netflix on Thursday, August 31, 2023. If you're hoping to binge One Piece, you're in luck, as the whole season will be available at launch.

The show will be available from 12 am PT/3 am ET in the US, meaning UK viewers will be able to tune in from 8 am.

We've also included a list of other major time zones below, so you're ready to get watching the minute One Piece lands.

12 am PT

3 am ET

5 am Brazil Standard Time

8 am BST

9 am CEST

1.30 pm India Standard Time

5 pm Sydney, Australia

7 pm New Zealand Standard Time

If you're looking for more to watch whilst you wait for the final few hours to count down, why not check out our recommendations for the best anime series on Netflix or the best Netflix shows you should be streaming right now. Or, have a look at the ten other anime adaptation we hope Netflix will take on next.

Luffy (center) with his crewmates. (Image credit: Netflix)

How many episodes of One Piece are there?

Netflix's live action One Piece series is eight episodes long.

This means the series is just a bit more manageable than the long-running anime, as the animated One Piece series passed the 1000 episode mark back in 2021, and is up to episode 1076 at the time of writing.

The episode titles for the new season are: